Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) registry submission capabilities within the Q-Apps® technology platform signal unyielding innovation within the healthcare quality market by Q-Centrix

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Advancing its goal to offer modern solutions to the healthcare quality market, Q-Centrix announced today that it received certification for submission to The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) registry.

The Q-Centrix Universal Registry Solution is the first to couple cloud-based technology that offers the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR)® and STS registries submission capabilities with data management services from its team of quality information specialists.

"As an organization that has partnered with almost 100 hospitals throughout the country to manage their STS registry data for more than four years, Q-Centrix is tremendously proud to receive STS certification of our technology today," explained Q-Centrix CEO, Milton Silva-Craig. "Along with the submission capabilities, our patent-pending technology offers real-time access to performance data and reporting that hospitals and health systems need to improve outcomes."

The Universal Registry Solution includes both the registry application and quality data management service. The patent-pending technology is an application within the market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps. The SaaS-delivered capabilities include registry data management and reporting on cardiothoracic care processes. These processes produce immediate and positive changes that promptly shape the way patient care is improved in the market.

The technology pairs with the industry's largest and broadest team of nurse-educated, quality information specialists -- more than 650 quality experts who review, analyze and manage the data through submission -- acting as a virtual extension of quality departments within more than 350 hospitals throughout the country.

The solution empowers hospital and health system clinical teams to work at the top of their licenses by removing the burden of registry data management from encounter through submission and reporting.

"The Universal Registry Solution technology within our Q-Apps platform delivers complete quality data integration, extraction and submission to the NCDR or STS with real-time reporting and analytics that are accessible anytime from anywhere, thanks to our cloud-based data model," explains Russell Reas, Chief Technology Officer at Q-Centrix. "Our modern, unique approach to the data model will allow us to add more registries to the solution quickly and efficiently."

The Q-Centrix Universal Registry Solution was certified by the NCDR for CathPCI Registry®, ACTION Registry® and ICD Registry™ in April and May of 2016. The recent certification for STS-ACS will add a fourth certification to the tool in less than a year.

"This technology certification from the STS for Q-Apps furthers our mission to measurably improve the safety and quality of care hospitals and health systems deliver while reducing costs through the comprehensive management of quality data," Silva-Craig affirmed.

About Q-Centrix:

Q-Centrix aims to measurably improve the quality and safety of patient care in the U.S. through the use of its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps, coupled with the industry's largest and broadest team of nurse-educated, quality information specialists. Processing in excess of 1 million quality data transactions annually, Q-Centrix is a comprehensive quality partner to hundreds of hospitals, providing quality data management solutions, including quality data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and improvement solutions. For more information about Q-Centrix, visit www.q-centrix.com.

About The Society of Thoracic Surgeons:

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) is an international, non-profit organization that represents researchers, surgeons, and additional health care professionals who are members of the cardiothoracic surgery team. STS's goal is to ensure premier results for esophageal, lung and heart surgeries and additional surgical chest procedures. STS's mission is to strengthen the abilities of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide excellent patient care through research, education and advocacy. STS has over 7,200 worldwide members from 90 countries and over 60 employees in its Chicago society headquarters. For more information about STS, visit https://www.sts.org.