QASymphony Hires Software Veteran Bas Nijjer to Accelerate Global Expansion

QASymphony
February 28, 2017 07:00 ET
After growing nearly 200 percent in 2016, QASymphony expands its presence in the European market
ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - QASymphony, the leading provider of agile testing solutions for the Global 2000, announced today the appointment of Bas Nijjer as General Manager of the EMEA region. Nijjer previous held leadership positions at several enterprise software companies including Hewlett-Packard, CollabNet and WANDisco.
Nijjer joins QASymphony at a transformative time. The company has achieved rapid growth in the past three years as enterprises move away from expensive legacy software like HP Quality Center to modern solutions like QASymphony's qTest platform. qTest integrates with popular developer tools like Atlassian's JIRA, Selenium and Jenkins, enabling teams to develop high quality software at an agile pace. Below are some of the key highlights from 2016:
"Over the past two years there has been tremendous growth in the European market as enterprises are experiencing competitive pressure to speed up time to market while improving software quality," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "We are thrilled to have Bas lead our European team and I am confident that he will be able to accelerate the growth of our global footprint."
"This is a very exciting time to join QASymphony," said Nijjer. "The company has best-in-class software testing solutions, a very talented team and incredible sales momentum in North America. I look forward to driving similar success in the European region."
About QASymphony
QASymphony is a leading agile software company that provides enterprise test case management and exploratory testing solutions for development and QA teams. QASymphony's qTest Platform helps companies create better software by improving speed, efficiency, collaboration and analysis during the testing process. The company has over 400 customers across 20 countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Adobe, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was recently selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America". The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com or on Twitter at @QASymphony.
Website:
http://www.qasymphony.com