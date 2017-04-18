QASymphony Kicks off Quality Jam Conference Following Excellent Q1 Results

Company momentum continues, winning large enterprise deals and launching innovative continuous testing solution

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - QASymphony, the leading provider of agile testing solutions to the Global 2000, kicks off its annual Quality Jam software testing conference today with over 400 customers and partners in attendance. The event will feature some of the top thought leaders in software testing including Keith Klain, Michael Bolton, Paul Merrill and many more.

Quality Jam comes after another successful quarter for QASymphony that saw record revenue and major competitive wins. Below are some highlights from the quarter:

120% year-over-year revenue growth

Added 47 new customers including Global 2000 enterprises like Citrix, Republic Services, Thomas Cook and Omron

Closed major expansion deals with Brown Brothers Harriman, Cisco and FICO

Launched qTest Pulse, a new solution focused on continuous testing with integrations to GitHub and other DevOps tools

Opened London office and hired Bas Nijjer as General Manager of EMEA

Added key executives Guy Lever, VP of Customer Success and Eric Browning, VP of Security





"We are thrilled to celebrate our success with our customers and partners at Quality Jam this year. In Q1 we significantly exceeded expectations and positioned our company for continued long-term growth," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "We are seeing increased demand among the Global 2000 for modern agile solutions that will help them improve software quality and gain a competitive advantage in the market. The recent 'spin-merge' between HPE and MicroFocus has created more urgency for Quality Center customers to find alternative solutions. We are the only company to offer a comprehensive testing and business intelligence platform that serves the different segments of the market."

