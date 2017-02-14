QASymphony Launches qTest Pulse, a Continuous Testing Solution Focused on DevOps

QASymphony now provides a comprehensive platform that serves all major segments of the testing and development market

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - QASymphony, a leader in test management solutions for the enterprise, today announced the general market availability of qTest Pulse, a new testing application designed specifically for development teams practicing continuous testing within their DevOps pipeline. qTest Pulse integrates with the most popular DevOps tools on the market including GitHub, JIRA, and Jenkins, enabling development teams to deliver high quality software with every release.

Global enterprises are under increasing pressure to release software at a rapid pace. As a result, companies are starting to adopt DevOps practices within pockets of their IT organization. While DevOps adoption is significant, it is generally taking place at the project or team level, with full company-wide adoption of DevOps at only 20%. The vast majority of enterprises continue to practice a mix of Waterfall and Agile development. QASymphony's qTest is the only platform that can support this diversity of development methodologies with solutions that cover BDD/TDD, Exploratory, Agile/Waterfall, and now DevOps testing. And with qTest Insights organizations can consolidate manual and automated testing analytics into one complete view for the customer. This ensures a high level of quality across all the different teams in an organization.

With qTest Pulse, DevOps teams are able to:

Integrate continuous testing activities directly with Agile ALM systems like JIRA and version control tools like Git for full-circle traceability of test results back to individual tickets and even source code check-ins.

Streamline the DevOps pipeline by directly connecting all testing activity, both manual and automated, into the CI Build process run by tools such as Jenkins or CircleCI.

Store manual test cases in GitHub alongside code with push-button conversion to Selenium or other automated test frameworks to accelerate the automation process.

Facilitate better and faster communication between developers and testers via event-driven notifications and integrations across ALM, version control and CI systems.

"Our customers have told us that are evolving the way they develop software," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "Rather than having one single development methodology, they often have several different teams developing software in different ways. With the launch of qTest Pulse, we now provide a comprehensive platform that can support all of the different teams within an enterprise, whether they are releasing software once a day, once a month or once a year. Additionally, our robust business intelligence and reporting capability brings together all of the testing-related analytics, providing executives with a complete view into software quality across the enterprise."

About QASymphony

QASymphony is a leading agile software company that provides enterprise test case management and exploratory testing solutions for development and QA teams. QASymphony's qTest Platform helps companies create better software by improving speed, efficiency, collaboration and analysis during the testing process. The company has over 500 customers across 20 countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Adobe, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was recently selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America". The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com or on Twitter at @QASymphony.