QBE Trade Credit named best in Asia

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - QBE Insurance has been named the 'Best Trade Credit Insurance Provider' in Asia in the 2016 CFO Innovation Awards. In winning the award, QBE was recognised by chief financial officers in the region for providing excellent customer support and innovative trade credit solutions.

"What makes this award particularly special is that it is entirely based on what customers think of our services. Indeed, we are extremely happy to receive this recognition for sticking by our clients through their times of need," noted Richard Wulff, QBE Group General Manager, Credit & Surety.

The CFO Innovation Awards were inaugurated in 2012 and recognise Asia's leaders in all aspects of financial management. Nominations for the awards come from readers of CFO Innovation who also vote on the winners.

Anthony Cloney, General Director, QBE Vietnam, added: "With Vietnam's continuing economic development and with trade flows rising, Trade Credit insurance is an increasingly important tool for companies here. It allows exporters to grow their business with confidence, both with existing customers and when it comes to developing new markets. QBE Vietnam is proud to be a trusted Specialist Trade Credit Insurance provider that our customers here can rely on."

QBE offers a competitive product range to insure our customers on providing trade credit terms. This gives coverage against bad debts, protecting cash flow and profitability when a buyer does not pay the bill.

About QBE Emerging Markets - Asia Pacific

QBE Asia Pacific region is part of the Emerging Markets Division of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the top 20 insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE Insurance Group's 2016 full year results can be found at www.group.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 37 countries and territories around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The Emerging Markets Division has a presence in 22 markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.