SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced its innovative Rackgo R portfolio today at Q.synergy 2017. Rackgo R uniquely pools resources across data centers, including compute, storage and networking. These innovative solutions are based on the latest Intel® Rack Scale Design (RSD) software framework and are ideal for multi-tenant workloads by cloud service providers (CSPs) and telco service providers.

Rackgo R is a complete solution with its own optimized rack level management, QCT System Manager (QSM) Premium. With Rackgo R users can seamlessly disaggregate, pool, compose and decompose resources to support a variety of utilization requirements within the same data center as workloads change. Network mappings are created on-the-go, helping IT teams visualize where they need more or less infrastructure. Additionally, the network schematic helps IT teams to identify equipment that needs to be upgraded or replaced and it shows this all in real-time. An industry first, the Rackgo R solutions handle network switch settings together with compute and storage resource configurations through a single pane of glass, simplifying administration. As virtual environments diversify and become more complex, Rackgo R provides a solution to manage heterogeneous virtual environments with its own complete resource composition and control solution.

"Combining QCT's experience as one of the industry's first adopters of Intel Rack Scale Design with over a decade of research and collaboration with hyperscale service providers, we have architected our own RSD-based solutions to meet the demanding needs of CSPs and telcos," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "We are thrilled to launch Rackgo R solutions to market at Q.synergy 2017 to meet our customers' rapidly growing and constantly evolving cloud and data center workloads."

QCT has evolved from its early days of designing and manufacturing original equipment for tier 1 cloud service providers and businesses. Today, the company's latest innovative solutions, including Rackgo R, were on display at Q.synergy 2017, the company's annual gathering of the industry's leading cloud builders and designers. The event features keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions with partners like Intel, VMware, Microsoft, Red Hat, Accenture, Avanade, Tech Mahindra, The Linux Foundation, Affirmed Networks, and Open Networking Foundation (ONF).

QCT Rackgo R compliant gear consists of a variety of servers, storage, and networking products that are powered by QCT Next Generation Server Platforms.

The all-new QCT Rackgo R solutions feature:

- Compose logical nodes of resources based on utilization and performance requirements, Rackgo R can customize an endless variety of configurations based on the user environment to power any number of applications and workloads. Mapping of Network Topology - Rackgo R's device auto-discovery and location awareness maps an up-to-date schematic each time new devices are added or removed from the datacenter, allowing businesses to maintain a current, accurate overview of the network topology that also makes changes to infrastructure in real time.

Rackgo R's device auto-discovery and location awareness maps an up-to-date schematic each time new devices are added or removed from the datacenter, allowing businesses to maintain a current, accurate overview of the network topology that also makes changes to infrastructure in real time. Easy Deployment - A singular easy-to-use interface allows IT teams to deploy OS services quickly and efficiently for each virtual Data Center (vDC), reducing the time of getting multiple racks up and running from weeks to just hours.

For more details, please visit our Rackgo R website at http://go.qct.io/qct-rackgo-r-solution/

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

Intel is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.