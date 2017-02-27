Qeexo's FingerSense Technology Featured in Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

FingerSense continues to be the dominant user interaction technology on Android smartphones

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Qeexo, developer of user interaction solutions for touch-enabled devices, today announced that FingerSense, the company's next generation touch platform, is available on the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones. The company made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow and conference in Barcelona, Spain.

With FingerSense, Huawei smartphones gain access to a suite of powerful tools. For example, users can use a knuckle to knock twice on the display to take a screenshot or draw letters such as "m" and "c" to launch the P10's music player and camera respectively.

"Huawei continues to bring great products to consumers and has quickly made a name for itself as a leader in the smartphone industry," said Sang Won Lee, CEO of Qeexo. "Qeexo is proud to continue its partnership with Huawei, helping them deliver on their innovation promise by using Qeexo's touch technology to add rich new feature sets to Huawei phones."

Huawei, one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, uses Qeexo FingerSense technology (rebranding it "Knuckle Sense" or "Knuckle Gestures") for many of its smartphones, including the P10 and P10 Plus.

FingerSense is the next generation touch platform from Qeexo and the world's first software-only solution that can distinguish between touchscreen inputs such as fingertip, knuckle, nail and stylus. With FingerSense, smartphone OEMs can offer a range of new capabilities to delight users and make it easier for them to perform smartphone tasks. Using simple gestures, FingerSense enables: enhanced screenshot capabilities, more robust live screen-recording tools and quick-launch of applications via letter gestures.

Watch a demo of Qeexo's FingerSense technology here.

About Qeexo

By bringing machine intelligence to human input, Qeexo develops innovative solutions to advance the field of human-computer interaction. The company's technologies elevate the user experience of touch-enabled devices, making them more intelligent, more powerful and easier to use. Qeexo works with the world's top mobile companies and its technology is deployed on tens of millions of devices worldwide. Spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, Qeexo is venture-backed and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.qeexo.com.