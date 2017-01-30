QMX Gold Announces $2.6 Million Flow-Through Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) -

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:QMX) is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for an aggregate of $2.6 million (the "Offering") for 8,583,333 common shares in the Company that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at an issue price of $0.30 per flow-through share. The Company intends to use these proceeds to continue exploration activities on its Val-d'Or Mining Camp property (Figure 1).

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") has elected to increase its shareholding in QMX by acquiring 5.7 million shares of the offering. Following this transaction, Osisko will hold approximately 20.7 million shares or 14.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of QMX, in addition to their royalties on certain parts of QMX's ground in the Val d'Or camp.

Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of QMX Gold, commented, "We are very pleased with Osisko's continued support, and we believe that their additional investment in QMX is a testament to the potential of our land package. This additional source of capital will allow us to complete further phases of drilling on our large and highly prospective Val d'Or Mining Camp property in Val d'Or, Quebec."

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 7, 2017 and is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Flow-Through Shares issued under this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. QMX will pay a finder's fee to Dundee Capital Partners on a portion of the Offering consisting of $49,500 and 82,500 broker warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30.

Exploration Activities Update

QMX initiated a 4,000-meter surface diamond drilling program in mid-December 2016 to test prospective gold showings and structures in the southwestern area of its property bordering Integra Gold's Lamaque South property (Figure 2). An IP survey has been completed over five square kilometers of the boundary area. With the final results now in hand, QMX is in the process of selecting and permitting additional targets to complete the Phase 1 drill program. Currently there are two drill rigs active on the property.

QMX is taking a systematic approach towards exploration on the approximately 200 sq.km property in the core of the Val d'Or mining camp. The structural model being developed in Phase 1 provides new insight into potential controls on gold mineralization through the camp.

Settlement of Payables

The Company has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a Quebec based vendor pursuant to which it has agreed to make a cash payment and issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20.

The debt settlement is expected to close on or about February 7, 2017. The common shares to be issued by the Company will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the proposed debt settlement is subject to a number of conditions including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

