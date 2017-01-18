QMX Gold Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:QMX) reports that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated December 20, 2016 were re-elected as directors of the Company at the Company's annual and special shareholders' meeting. QMX management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support, and note over 59% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of QMX were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on January 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario are set below.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Fred Leigh 99.99 % 0.01 % Bruce Humphrey 99.99 % 0.01 % Brad Humphrey 99.99 % 0.01 % Steve Notis 100.00 % 0.00 % Stéphane Amireault 99.99 % 0.01 %

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's stock option plan.

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

David Rigg is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and Senior Vice President, Exploration of QMX. He has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

