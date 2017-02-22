QMX Gold Announces the Closing of a $2.6 Million Flow-Through Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) -

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:QMX) has completed the previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement financing for gross proceeds of $2.6 million at a price of $0.30 per share consisting of 8,666,637 common shares. The Company intends to use these proceeds to continue exploration activities on its Val-d'Or Mining Camp property (Figure 1).

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") acquired 8.3 million shares, which increases its ownership to approximately 16.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of QMX Gold. Osisko also holds royalties on certain parts of QMX Gold's ground in the Val d'Or camp.

Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of QMX Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this additional capital that will allow us to complete further phases of drilling on our large and highly prospective property in the Val d'Or Mining Camp, Quebec. We greatly appreciate Osisko's continued support, and we believe that their continued investment in QMX is a testament to the potential of our land package."

The shares issued in the financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day. The financing remains subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Exploration Activities Update

QMX initiated a 4,000-meter surface diamond drilling program (Phase I reconnaissance program) in mid-December 2016 to test prospective gold showings and structures in the southwestern area of its property bordering Integra Gold's Lamaque property. An IP survey has been completed over five square kilometers of the boundary area to cover any potential strike extension of the favourable structures being encountered by Integra to the West. QMX will drill test four IP targets along the boundary in the final stage of Phase I drilling in this area. Additional follow up drilling will be proposed when all results from the program are available and evaluated.

The company has also completed a 900-meter drill program on the Beacon Zone (Figure 1). This drilling is part of our Phase II program to follow up on favourable trenching results from prior mapping and stripping campaigns. We anticipate results in the coming weeks.

QMX continues to take a systematic approach towards exploration on its 200 sq.km property in the core of the Val d'Or mining camp. The structural model being developed in Phase 1 provides new insight into potential controls on gold mineralization throughout the camp.

Figure 1 - QMX Gold's Val d'Or Mining Camp Property, Val d'Or, Quebec: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1086481m.jpg

QMX has granted a consultant 50,000 five-year options with an exercise price of $0.24 per share and 50,000 five-year options with an exercise price of $0.40 per share.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

