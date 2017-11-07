QMX Gold Appoints Michael Timmins as Executive Chairman

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:QMX) is pleased to announce that Michael Timmins will be joining the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman effective December 1, 2017.

Mr. Timmins is a mining executive with over 20 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Placer Dome Inc. Prior to joining QMX, Michael worked for Agnico Eagle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. During his tenure at Agnico, Mr. Timmins participated in the construction and commissioning of the Kittila Mine in Finland and led several key acquisitions and strategic investments into junior gold companies. Prior to working at Agnico Eagle, Mr. Timmins worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Michael is a graduate of Queens University (MBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc.) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

Fred Leigh will be stepping down as Chairman of the Board on December 1. We want to thank Mr. Leigh for his tremendous contribution to the company and in particular for his guidance during the restructuring QMX Gold undertook over the past year.

Mr. Timmins stated, "I am honoured to be joining QMX Gold and look forward to working with the team and fellow board members. It will be exciting to be part of the strategy to advance our suite of exploration and development projects in Quebec."

"Michael will be an excellent addition to the QMX team. His technical and strategic experience will be invaluable to QMX as we advance to the next stage. We want to thank Fred for the critical role he played in the restructuring and reorganization of QMX over the past year," commented Brad Humphrey, President and CEO.

QMX has granted 1,250,000 stock options, which will vest immediately and be subject to a four-month regulatory hold period. Each option may be exercised at a price of $0.26 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling on the Bonnefond South Plug and is evaluating its recent discoveries on the Southwestern and Beacon Zones in order to develop follow up drill programs. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

