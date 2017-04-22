QNET Provides Legitimate Employment Opportunities in India, According to IMLM Investigative Report

QNET Dispels Misconceptions about its Business and the Direct Selling Industry

BANGALORE, INDIA--(Marketwired - Apr 22, 2017) - The multi-level marketing (MLM) industry has long been plagued by unfair allegations that direct selling companies are nothing more than pyramid schemes as a recent IMLM (India MLM Review) report reveals. QNET, one of the leaders in direct selling in Asia, is working hard to dispel these misconceptions by offering entrepreneurial opportunities, providing multiple ways to earn, and displaying transparency in all business operations. QNET not only seeks to provide customers with high-end health and wellness and lifestyle products, but also to provide self-employment opportunities to motivated individuals. This is especially important in India, where unemployment is on the rise.

The growing employment problem in India over the past couple of decades is twofold. First, there are an estimated 1 million people becoming eligible to work each month. In addition, job creation has dropped off in recent years.

Reporting by the India Times in 2015 noted that engineers, post graduates, and other well-educated individuals had been reduced to applying for menial positions like sweepers and peons, this according to the State Government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics (Chhattisgarh). In fact, 19,000 people applied for a single posting of sweeper in Uttar Pradesh and 75,000 applied for 30 positions for peons in Chhattisgarh, and many applicants were well-educated according to research conducted internally at IMLM.

Entrepreneurship could be the answer to this rising tide of educated workers entering the workforce and finding few job prospects locally. QNET is one of many direct selling companies looking to form a marriage of convenience with the workers of India, one in which QNET grows its network of Independent Representatives (IRs) and workers in India gain the opportunity to earn a living, improve their skillset, and engage in entrepreneurship through recruitment (although there is no direct compensation associated with recruiting).

Unfortunately, India was not entirely prepared for the influx of MLM companies over the last couple of decades, and the lack of legislation regarding such operations has led to a lot of unscrupulous companies running pyramid schemes and tarnishing the reputation of legitimate direct selling businesses like QNET. This, in turn, has led to a lot of confusion and even unqualified allegations of wrongdoing.

QNET has managed to dispel such misconceptions and ward off legal action in large part due to its policy of transparency. Not only is the company very clear about how it operates, but it has provided documentation to authorities in cases of false allegations to prove legitimate operations. All that remains is for India to follow in the footsteps of countries like the U.S., Singapore, the Philippines, and more in enacting legislation to stop pyramid schemes and support legitimate business interests.