Qnovo Extends Lithium Ion Battery Mobile Device Performance

New Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 processor is first to support Qnovo QNI adaptive charging

NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Qnovo, the leading provider of solutions to enhance lithium-ion battery performance, today revealed the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 processor is the first mobile chipset to incorporate hardware acceleration supporting Qnovo's innovative QNI adaptive charging. The integration of Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4 charging technology together with Qnovo QNI software allows mobile device manufacturers to deliver a safety-conscious and higher performance total battery experience. Qnovo QNI software extends battery lifespan up to 2x over traditional charging approaches, delivering two plus years of product life for fast charging mobile devices.

"It is all about delivering more performance out of the battery and remaining safe at all times." said Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo. "Snapdragon 835 with Quick Charge 4 accelerates our ability to improve the battery experience for millions of mobile consumers."

"Consumers demand more from their mobile device batteries -- more daily use, faster charging, and longer lifespan," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qnovo adaptive charging perfectly complements Quick Charge 4, delivering consumers a superior battery experience."

According to a recent survey of US smartphone consumers, 72% of users keep their devices for more than two years prior to upgrading. With non-replaceable slim embedded batteries driving the sleek profiles that consumers demand, the lifespan of the battery determines the useful life of the mobile product. Qnovo's QNI software makes batteries last longer with a patented method that uniquely adapts the charging to the battery while managing the underlying chemical reactions. The Qualcomm Technologies PMI8998 power management chip (PMIC), which is part of the Snapdragon 835 chipset, includes hardware that accelerates Qnovo algorithms, expanding the battery performance envelope.

Qnovo QNI adaptive charging software is currently available for Android-based Snapdragon 835 designs. Contact info@qnovo.com for additional information.

