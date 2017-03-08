QPAGOS Showcases its Self-Service Kiosk Technology at EXPO ANTAD in Guadalajara, Mexico

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - QPAGOS Corp., ( OTCQB : QPAG) a U.S.-based provider of digital payment services for cash-based and unbanked consumers in Mexico, today inaugurated its exhibition stand at EXPO ANTAD here.

ANTAD, the Mexican national trade association of supermarkets and department stores, which represents over 107 national chains with almost 50,000 points of sales across the country, holds this week their famed exposition where over 1,800 exhibitors showcase their products and services to this key audience.

This is the third consecutive year that Qpagos participates in this event, and is prominently located in the technology section of the show.

With over 45,000 visitors expected at the show, this is a unique opportunity for Qpagos to introduce its evolving suite of payment solutions to the public at large, and most important to large chains such as Walmart, OXXO, 7-Eleven, Soriana, and many more. Overall, ANTAD associates contribute over 20% of all retail activity in the country.

In particular, this year Qpagos is introducing its 4th generation kiosks which beyond the typical interfaces, such as coin and bill acceptors, printer, bar code reader, includes a novel coin recycler to facilitate change to consumers that use Qpagos kiosks as their principal bill payment solution for over 150 services, including most utilities, as well as mobile phone payments which in Mexico are primarily prepaid.

"QPAGOS continues to enhance its self-service solutions for the retail sector, contributing to address congestion in teller lines as bill payments are shifted to our kiosks," commented CEO Gaston Pereira. "Moreover, Qpagos expanding menu of payees brings to these point of sales additional revenue opportunities."

ABOUT QPAGOS

U.S based QPAGOS delivers state-of-the-art digital payment services to consumers and service providers in Mexico where 60% of the adult population does not have a bank account and where 80% of personal payments are made in cash. It operates a network of self service kiosks and applications that provides more convenient payment alternatives for consumers and more efficient billing for service providers. www.qpagos.com