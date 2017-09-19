The Qt Company Joins AdvaMed and MassMEDIC to Guide Policy and Technology Innovation in the Medical Device Industry

Software Development Company to Drive Technology Advancements Within the Medical Device Community and Advise on Standards and Regulations on a Global Scale

HELSINKI, FINLAND and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - The Qt Company ( HEX : QTCOM) today announced it will become a member of leading medical technology professional organizations AdvaMed and MassMEDIC, stepping into the integral role of industry advisor and enabler of technology innovation. In this role, Qt will influence the direction of the standards and regulations that govern the medical device industry on a global scale, and will help introduce new medical device technology advancements.

The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) is a trade association that leads the effort to advance medical technology to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world. The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is an organization of medical device manufacturers, suppliers and associated non-profit groups in Massachusetts and the surrounding region. AdvaMed and MassMEDIC work closely with national and international organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (EU) to advocate and promote policies directly from the medical community.

"Like many other industries, the medical sector must comply with multiple regulations, guidelines and policies, and groups like ours aim to reflect the unique interests of the medical device industry at state, federal, and global levels," said Thomas Sommer, president of the MassMEDIC Association. "MassMEDIC serves as a forum for the Northeast region's leading medical device manufacturers and suppliers to discuss and challenge key policies and trends impacting the sector, and we're delighted to welcome Qt to the fold. We're looking forward to working with Qt to support the development of innovative medical technologies and better healthcare delivery solutions."

New developments and the continued rise of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies have created more challenges than ever for medical device developers, bringing issues such as data security and integrity to the forefront. Qt will address these innovations and technologies that gave rise to new industry requirements and standards at this year's MedTech Conference (organized by AdvaMed), as well as the Qt World Summit. At both events, Qt will share how it is helping the industry meet and overcome the challenges at hand, in order to bring the latest medical device innovations to market.

"The medical industry is evolving rapidly, and our goal is to help influence the direction of technology innovation and the standards and requirements that govern the sector, both in our backyard and across the globe," said Roger Mazzella, Senior Product Manager for The Qt Company. "With our membership in AdvaMed and MassMEDIC, as well as the various working groups in which we participate, we are collaborating with our peers to help medical device manufacturers deliver the best possible health outcomes to consumers all over the world."

