QT Technologies to Showcase Fuel Automation System Capabilities and Extensive Experience with Global Airlines at IATA Aviation Fuel Forum

A team of aviation fueling experts will be available to share QT Technologies' range of capabilities, including significant time and cost saving made possible with the company's patented fueling technologies

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - QT Technologies will demonstrate the company's extensive capabilities in fueling automation systems, including fuel ticket automation, to global air carriers and into-plane providers attending the 2017 IATA Aviation Fuel Forum in St Petersburg, Russian Federation, May 16 - May 18.

QT Technologies' patented fueling automation systems help airlines modernize their fueling and fuel ticket workflows; processes that traditionally have relied on paper-based reporting, leaving room for costly errors and delays to both flight operations and accounting.

Per the U.S. DOT, more than 32 percent of total delay minutes are attributed to Air Carrier Delays, which as defined by the DOT is due to circumstances within the airline's control (e.g. maintenance or crew problems, aircraft cleaning, baggage loading, fueling, etc.). QT's system helps eliminate delays caused by inaccurate or incomplete information on paper fuel tickets, as well as automating multiple tasks that can contribute to flight delays.

"In reviewing data from our airlines who have implemented QT's Fuel Ticket Automation Systems, we expected to see improvements, but in comparing the before and after number, we have seen a significant impact on on-time departures where our fueling automation systems are installed with carriers, airports and into-plane providers," said Wade Conley, President of QT Technologies.

"In all our installations, we have seen both measurable and immeasurable benefits for the airlines," said Conley. "With each airport added to QT, our customers see clear value in the fuelers being at the aircraft to begin fueling sooner, and with all improvements, saving approximately 10+ minutes of fueling time. In addition, the data shows a significant reduction of misfuelling incidents and related delays," added Conley.

QT's Fueling Automation system includes a fuel data unit installed on fueling equipment or tanks, along with a handheld unit used by fuelers to send and receive fuel ticket information. Eliminating paper-based fuel tickets enables the fueling transaction to flow seamlessly from creating the fuel request, to dispatching, delivery at the wingtip and real-time reporting to the cockpit, flight dispatch and fuel accounting areas.

The bi-annual IATA Aviation Fuel Forum is the premier industry meeting for the world's aviation fuel community. The Forum is a unique platform allowing airline representatives, fuel suppliers and IATA Strategic Partners to discuss the industry's priorities and agree on actions to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Participating in this important​ event from QT Technologies will be Wade Conley, President, and David Zanussi, Director of Global Business Development. These experts will be on-hand throughout the forum and available for system demonstrations in the Green Room 1, at the Park Inn Pribaltiyskaya, the official venue of the fuel forum. To schedule a demo at the forum, please contact Mr. Zanussi at dzanussi@qttechnologies.com.

Founded in 1984, QT Technologies is a technology company focused on aviation fueling automation services. QT has implementations with the largest airlines in the United States including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and others. QT's Fuel Ticket Automation+ (FTA+) service is a robust, full-service technology benefiting airlines, airports, fixed base operators and into-plane service providers to efficiently improve, conduct, and manage all fueling related activities. The company's patented FTA+ service consists of a web-based portal, ruggedized NI-rated mobile devices, and a patented Fuel Data Unit that interacts with the metering system of fuel trucks, fuel hydrants or fuel delivery system. QT's service is designed to be highly available and scalable to service all fueling activities at all airports. For more information about QT's products and services visit www.QTTechnologies.com and follow on Facebook at @QTTechnologies.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/24/11G136698/Images/QTTech_handheld-44bd6684ba83b1ca9244d76928332fca.jpg