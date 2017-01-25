The QTA announces the finalists for the Investissement Quebec CEO of the Year 2017 Award

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - The Quebec Technology Association (QTA) announced the three finalists for the Investissement Québec CEO of the Year 2017 Award, during an "Entrepreneurial Journey happy hour" event which took place yesterday between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. The three 2017 finalists were selected by an independent jury, comprised of information and communications technology (ICT) company presidents, as well as representatives from Investissement Québec and the AQT. The winner will be announced at a CEO Vision gala on February 16th.

The 2017 finalists are:

Jean Champagne, XMedius

Founded in 1993 in Montreal, XMedius specializes in the secure exchange of corporate documents via fax over IP (FoIP) and cloud computing solutions. Its CEO, Jean Champagne, who joined the company in 2007, helped engineer its remarkable growth. Xmedius currently has 98 employees and services more than 2,300 customers in 70 countries.

Steeve Duchesne, Askida

Steeve Duchesne is Co-founder and President of Askida, which has an 18-year track record in the design, quality control and modernization of software solutions. Duchesne is responsible for business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, as well as handling relations with both clients and partners. Askida currently has 110 employees, including 10 in their new office in Toronto.

Louis Roy, Optel Group

Optel Group is a subsidiary of Optel Vision, the world leader in inspection and traceability systems for the pharmaceutical industry. Louis Roy, its founding president, believes that his success rests on his human values and ability to surround himself with good, complementary people. Optel now comprises more than 700 employees located in Quebec, Ireland, Brazil and India.

The award process, a new formula

The Investissement Québec CEO of the Year selection process will be weighted as follows this year: 50% of the mark will be awarded by the jury and the remaining 50% through a vote of the presidents that participate in CEO Vision. The integrity of the election process will be once again overseen by SOM Recherches et Sondages, an independent polling firm.

CEO Vision participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the finalists at the gala event. Note that this year's presentation will be different from previous events. René Vézina, a columnist for Les Affaires, will conduct a live "talk-show" interview with each of the three finalists. This will replace the usual five-minute speech format.

"Information, communication and technology entrepreneurs' successes are often misunderstood. Yet they point the way by demonstrating the effectiveness of their model. This is the true value of this competition and why we are proud to have been associated with it for over 5 years," said Pierre Gabriel Côté, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

"Today we are recognizing the involvement and commitment of these entrepreneurs and their ability to carry out their visions," said Nicole Martel, AQT's CEO. "Their determination contributes every day to the enrichment of Quebec society and to the province's global leadership in information and communication technology (ICT)."

About The Quebec Technology Association

The Quebec Technology Association (AQT) promotes the visibility of innovative SMEs in the ICT industry at a provincial scale, while acting as a sector representative. The AQT supports CEOs and their executive teams in their business growth and development, by providing them a real toolbox. Now the largest ICT business network in Quebec, the AQT is a non-profit and self-funded organization representing more than 500 corporate members and members by affiliation. The association provides local and international networking opportunities, improvement tools and benchmarking. The building blocks of success! For more information: www.aqt.ca.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.