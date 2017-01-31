Qtrade Investor Named Top Customer Service Firm in Canada by Surviscor

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) -

Editors note: There is an image associated with this release.

For the second consecutive year, Qtrade Investor has been awarded top honours for Canadian self-directed brokerage customer service, as measured by the 2016 Surviscor Service Level Assessment review. The review, now in its 12th year, analyzed over 170 'mystery shopper' service enquiries, per firm, sent between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2016 to over 40 Canadian online brokerage and banking firms. Desjardins Online Brokerage and Scotia iTRADE rounded up the top three.

"Generally speaking, Canadian consumers are offered more customer service alternatives than ever before, including social media and live digital interactions. The troubling fact is that the service levels have fallen for two straight years and not due to the new alternatives being in place," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor. "Qtrade Investor should be commended for its dominance in the self-directed brokerage industry and its commitment to exceptional service levels," added LaCoste.

"At Qtrade Investor we follow a 'customer first' philosophy and it's gratifying to be recognized for delivering the best customer service among Canada's online brokerages," said Catherine Wood, Senior VP and Head of Online Brokerage, Insurance, Product and Marketing with Qtrade Financial Group, the parent company of Qtrade Investor. "Our team works hard to empower self-managed investors to reach their financial goals with industry-leading tools and resources, competitive pricing, and fast, knowledgeable and accurate customer service."

For the first time in a decade, the banking industry outperformed the self-directed brokerage industry. Based on the average response time for the top five firms in each industry, banks held a three-hour advantage in 2016 - 10 hours to seven. In 2015, self-directed brokerages topped the banks by a four-hour margin - seven hours to 11. In 2016, Qtrade Investor responded on average within two hours, which was five hours better than its nearest brokerage competitor.

Complete rankings can be found at www.surviscor.com for both the brokerage and banking industries.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

To view the image associated with this release, please click on the following link:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170131-SurPIC11.jpg