Quad Cities Orthopaedic Surgeon Discusses Past, Present, and Future of Hand Surgery

Dr. Tyson Cobb of Orthopaedic Specialists, PC recently presented his research and experience performing minimally invasive treatment of CMC Arthritis at the combined conference for IFSHT and IFSSH

DAVENPORT, IA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Quad Cities orthopaedic surgeon Tyson Cobb, MD was an invited guest speaker at the 2016 combined meetings of the International Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand (IFSSH) and for Hand Therapy (IFSHT) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 24-28 of October. Dr. Cobb was selected to present his experience and expertise in the minimally invasive treatment of thumb arthritis, Arthroscopic Assisted Treatment of CMC Arthritis.

"In order to respond to the demand for safer, better, faster surgical outcomes," says Dr. Cobb, "my attendance and collaborative interactions at meetings like the one in Buenos Aires allow me to respond to patient demands by being on the cutting-edge of the latest surgical advancements. Although it was an honor to be asked to present at the meeting, I really enjoy the opportunity to learn from and discuss ideas with brilliant surgeons from around the world."

With more than 120 speakers and over 1,500 attendees from all over the world, hand surgeons and hand therapists from North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe gathered to share their latest scientific findings and clinical experience. When not speaking, Dr. Cobb attended lectures and engaged in scientific discourse, "constantly seeking to learn how to better serve my patients using the most up-to-date minimally invasive treatment options."

According to Dr. Cobb, the theme of the meeting was to discuss the Past, Present, and Future of Hand Surgery. Topics relevant to Dr. Cobb's Davenport area practice included microsurgery of nerves and tendons, wrist surgery, treatment of finger contractures, hand trauma, wide-awake hand surgeries, and the use of ultrasound for diagnosis and minimally-invasive surgical treatment.

About Tyson Cobb, MD

Dr. Tyson Cobb is the board certified Director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center at the Orthopaedic Specialists, PC. A member of several distinguished medical organizations, including the American Association for Hand Surgery and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, he is also a pioneer of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Dr. Cobb earned his medical degree from the Texas Tech School of Medicine and completed additional training at the Mayo Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and the University of Texas. He is available for interview upon request.

