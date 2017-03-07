QuadGen Appoints Amy Moini to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Telecom Industry Veteran to Drive Sales Growth and Market Positioning

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - QuadGen, a global network solutions company, today announces the appointment of Amy Moini to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

An industry veteran with more than two decades of software, hardware, services and telecommunications experience, Mrs. Moini previously served as the Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development of Numerex Corp., where she oversaw its carrier partner footprint expansion, multinational global customer engagements, and expansion of MSO presence and footprint. Prior to Numerex, Mrs. Moini was the Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Enterprise Sales for Syniverse Technologies. At Syniverse, she was instrumental in delivering new customer segments and revenue, including Over-the-Top (OTT), cable, social media and Fortune 500 enterprises, and in expanding relationships with Tier 1 carrier customers. Prior to Syniverse, Mrs. Moini held various management roles with telecommunications vendors, including Airvana (now CommScope), Convergys and Navini Networks (now Cisco), among others. Additionally, Mrs. Moini began her wireless career working in the carrier space, specifically at NYNEX Mobile and PrimeCo (now Verizon Wireless).

"We are thrilled to have Amy join QuadGen," states Leighton Carroll, President, QuadGen. "She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and a track record for growing business. Amy's focus on the customer and creating solutions to address their needs is second to none."

"QuadGen is a unique company that is poised for growth within the Tier 1 and Tier 2 carrier segments, as well as the adjacent markets focusing on Wi-Fi, small cell, white space and unlicensed networks," shares Mrs. Moini. "QuadGen's unique value proposition ideally supports the current wireless evolution through vendor-agnostic services. I'm delighted to become part of QuadGen's leadership team."

For more information about QuadGen, visit www.quadgenwireless.com or email info@QuadGenWireless.com.

About QuadGen

QuadGen is a global network solutions company that provides Network Engineering, Optimization, Operations and Managed Services to telecommunications companies. QuadGen's suite of services includes unique vendor-agnostic Integration and Optimization. Its software-based capabilities and experienced engineering talent have helped propel QuadGen to become a leading provider of services worldwide. To learn more about QuadGen, visit www.quadgenwireless.com.