QuadGen Appoints Leighton Carroll as President

Telecom Industry Veteran to Drive Growth of Company's Next-Gen Network Solutions

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - QuadGen, a global network solutions company, today announces the appointment of Leighton Carroll to its executive leadership team as President.

An industry veteran with more than two decades of software and telecommunications experience, Mr. Carroll previously served as the CEO of SQUAN Holding, where he oversaw its growth from a regional wireless contracting company to a leading wireless and fiber engineering and services business with 11 offices in 10 states. Prior to SQUAN, he was the Merger and Integration Leader for AT&T Mobility, where he was instrumental in the successful completion of the company's acquisitions of both Cricket Wireless and Allied Wireless, among others. Mr. Carroll is also the former CEO of Wireless Maritime Services, where he oversaw its growth from a start-up business into the world leader within non-terrestrial roaming services, and has served in various leadership roles at Cingular and Vanguard Cellular.

Mr. Carroll holds a bachelor's degree in science from Virginia Tech, and has completed a variety of executive coursework at Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, among others.

"We are thrilled to have Leighton join us at QuadGen," says Malik Vagvala, Founder of QuadGen. "He is a proven leader, an innovative thinker, and has demonstrated a consistent record of growing businesses."

"QuadGen is a unique platform that offers the opportunity to promote further growth within an already thriving business," shares Mr. Carroll. "I'm delighted to become part of QuadGen's leadership team."

For more information about QuadGen Wireless Solutions, visit www.quadgenwireless.com or email info@QuadGenWireless.com.

About QuadGen

QuadGen is a global network solutions company that provides Network Engineering, Optimization, Operations and Managed Services to telecommunications companies. QuadGen's suite of services includes unique vendor-agnostic Integration and Optimization. Its software-based capabilities and experienced engineering talent have helped propel QuadGen to become a leading provider of services worldwide. To learn more about QuadGen Wireless Services, visit www.quadgenwireless.com