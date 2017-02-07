QuadGen Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Milestones

Company Celebrates Growth With New Website Launch

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - QuadGen, a global network solutions company, today announces it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a new website that showcases the company's network engineering services and reflects its overall growth and success.

Founded by Mallik Vagvala and C.S. Rao, QuadGen provides cutting-edge engineering services and networking solutions to the telecommunications industry. Starting as a small operation focused on provisioning wireline services, QuadGen has grown into a full-service engineering firm with strong capabilities in RF Design, OEM-independent Network Engineering and Integration, and unique software technology.

"When we started QuadGen, we had a dream of building a company that would provide real value to the broader telecommunications space, while developing unique and innovative solutions," shares Mallik Vagvala, Founder & CEO of QuadGen. "Over the past 10 years we have grown dramatically, in part thanks to our ability to hire, develop and retain a highly-skilled engineering team. At the end of the day, our employees drive our success, and I am very proud of the team we have built."

QuadGen sister company QuadGen Wireless Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., based in Bangalore, India, was also recently selected by India's leading national operator, BSNL, as an exclusive Wi-Fi network deployment partner in nine states throughout the country's South and West Zones.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last 10 years," comments C.S. Rao, Chairman and Co-Founder of QuadGen. "With our unprecedented growth, the launch of our new website, and our expanding portfolio of services we look forward to the next 10 years of continued success."

About QuadGen

QuadGen is a network solutions company that provides Network Engineering, Optimization, Operations, and Managed Services to telecommunications companies, equipment manufacturers, and companies dependent on their networks. QuadGen's suite of services includes unique vendor-agnostic Integration and Optimization. Its software-based capabilities and experienced engineering talent have helped propel QuadGen to become a leading provider of services worldwide. To learn more about QuadGen Wireless Services, visit www.quadgenwireless.com