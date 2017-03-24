Quadron Completes R&D for Its Automated Odor Elimination System to Eradicate Cannabis Odor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") - (CSE:QCC) - is pleased to report the completion of the research and development of its newly designed, proprietary automated Odor Elimination System ("OES") designed specifically for the industrial cannabis industry. The company believes it is the first, and most efficient solution in the market to eliminate residual odors that remain after being filtered by industry standard carbon filtration systems.

The automated OES monitors volatile organic compound ("VOC") odor levels in a production facility's exhaust system, and automatically delivers measured levels of ONA odor neutralizer to eliminate residue cannabis smell. Quadron will sell the proprietary OES and generate recurring revenue from the sale of ONA to its clients.

ONA is a world-known cannabis odor suppressant, used by cannabis cultivators in Canada, the US, UK and Europe since 1995. ONA is specifically formulated to neutralize cannabis odor, without leaving residual fragrance in the air.

With the expansion of legalized cannabis production worldwide, cannabis odor from production facilities is a major issue facing many licensed growers and their communities. Municipalities are implementing odor control regulations. Facilities that do not adhere to such odor control regulations can be subject to fines, and be required to add odor control technology to their ventilation and filtration equipment.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron states, "By monitoring and throttling the precise dosages of ONA, we efficiently eliminate odors without creating any overpowering chemical smells. We believe we will see more and more regulatory controls for licensed growers in regard to odor control, and therefore see this as a large-scale opportunity to be a global leader in the industrial cannabis odor abatement market."

Developed by Cybernetic Control Systems (a Quadron subsidiary), the OES is fully ETL/CSA approved.

About Quadron: Quadron operates through its two subsidiaries: Soma Labs Scientific Inc. ("Soma") and Greenmantle Products Limited ("Greenmantle"), providing ancillary equipment, products and services, designed and structured to address the complex needs and requirements of cannabis industry participants in Canada and the US. Soma provides research, services and production equipment to the biotech and bioceutical industries, including cannabis extraction and processing equipment that is being leased and/or sold to various industry participants. Greenmantle's business involves the sale of ancillary cannabis products, such as customized dispensing devices (i.e. vaporizer pens) and consumption type products such as branded encapsulation products to authorized cannabis industry participants.

