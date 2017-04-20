Quadron Receives $305,000 Order for its Cannabis Oil Vape Pen Units and Cartridges

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") - (CSE:QCC)(CSE:QCC.CN) is pleased to announce that it has received a $305,000 CDN order for its custom branded vape pen units and cartridges, marking the largest order for its vape pen units to date.

The paradigm shift in the cannabis industry is moving from dry bud consumption to various forms of ingestion of oil extracts and require various forms of hardware or delivery methods for consumption. This is a very lucrative part of the cannabis market that Quadron will continue to apply its diversified knowledge and expertise to generate high margin revenue and scale rapidly.

Rosy Mondin, President and CEO of Quadron commented, "The sale of our custom branded accessories is highly synergistic to our automated extraction and processing solutions business and we anticipate these two verticals rapidly growing in tandem. Cannabis oil consumption is estimated to grow over one hundred times faster than dried marijuana consumption and many cannabis growers do not have the equipment or expertise to deliver a highly consistent, branded, end product to their customers leaving a critical void in the market which Quadron aims to capture."

According to a Mackie Research Capital Corporation report, which assumes full legalization (medical and recreational), the growth of cannabis oil consumption in Canada is expected to grow from 284L in 2015 to 562,613L by 2020 (198,000% growth) versus dried marijuana consumption of 6,388 Kg in 2015 to 110,034 Kg in 2020 (1,600% growth).

Quadron, being a leader of innovation, automation and oil extraction of cannabis is well positioned to capture this growing mega trend of oil consumption in the cannabis industry.

About Quadron: Quadron's principal focus is on the design and production of automated cannabis extraction and processing equipment, which it leases and/or sells to industry participants. In addition, the Company distributes ancillary products, such as customized dispensing devices (i.e. vaporizer pens) and branded consumption type products (i.e. capsules) along with a variety of packaging options to authorized cannabis industry participants.

