Quadron Shares New United States Market Data on Cannabis Oil Consumption and Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") - (CSE:QCC)(CSE:QCC.CN)(CNSX:QCC) is pleased to share the findings of two new studies on cannabis consumer buying habits within the United States marketplace, reinforcing the market conditions supporting Quadron's business initiatives.

According to a New Frontier Data report, market share for concentrates grew from 10% to 21% from January to December 2016, with a 21% decrease in flower demand in these recreational markets. This data driven report highlights surging demand for cannabis concentrates, vape pens and edibles, and are quickly being adopted by consumers who prefer healthier alternatives to smoking, and who prefer discretion. These reports provide Quadron with valuable insight into cannabis consumer behaviour, demographics and trends.

The U.S. legal cannabis market topped $6.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $24 billion by 2025. Trends indicate the demand and pricing for dried cannabis flower is declining, while the demand for cannabis concentrates is surging.

CEO of Quadron, Rosy Mondin, comments, "The findings from these reports further supports Quadron's vision and position as we continue to develop automated extraction technology and processing laboratories for this lucrative, and evolving, ancillary cannabis market. This is an enormous opportunity for Quadron - not only does Quadron provide the extract technology and laboratories, Quadron also sells customized branded devices, including vapor pens and cartridges, to cultivators and processors, for use by their end-user cannabis patients and consumers."

"The shift away from flower toward higher priced-point concentrates and edibles reflects a legal industry commercializing and scaling," according to John Kagia, New Frontier Data's VP of Industry Analytics. "The trend toward infused products such as edibles is particularly acute in Colorado's recreational market, where retailers moved more than three times as many infused products as medical dispensaries did in the first half of 2016, according to the report."

In addition to the finding that concentrate demand is surging, a BDS Analytics survey, in partnership with ArcView Market Research reveals that women make up the majority of new cannabis customers in Colorado and California.

The move towards extract-based products also supports public health policies that provided safer and more discreet alternatives to the combustion based methods of cannabis consumption.

About Quadron: Quadron Capital focuses on authorized cannabis automated and extraction processing and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

For more information, visit: www.quadroncapital.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QUADRON CAPITAL CORPORATION

Rosy Mondin, Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.