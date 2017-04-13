Quadron to Deploy Mobile Extraction Units

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") (CSE:QCC)(CSE:QCC.CN) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to deploy mobile extraction units to service authorized participants within the cannabis industry to automate and systemize their oil extractions methods to increase productivity, and derive a highly consistent end product.

Quadron has completed the design and is developing a proprietary, fully portable and scalable controlled-environment extraction and processing laboratory that will serve as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as any other plant species.

Rosy Mondin, President and CEO of Quadron commented, "The creation of our mobile extraction units was driven by demand from our established relationships in the cannabis industry. Most cannabis cultivators have neither the expertise nor the time to create their own compliant, controlled and automated extraction environment. This is a lucrative niche market within the cannabis industry where we can apply our diversified knowledge and expertise to generate high margin revenue very quickly."

According to a Mackie Research Capital Corporation report, which assumes full legalization (medical and recreational), the growth of cannabis oil consumption in Canada is expected to grow from 284L* in 2015 to 562,613L by 2020 (198,000% growth) versus dried marijuana consumption of 6,388 Kg in 2015 to 110,034 Kg in 2020 (1,600% growth).

Quadron, being a leader of innovation, automation and oil extraction of cannabis is well positioned to capture this growing mega trend in the cannabis industry.

* Equivalent amount (kg) of dried marijuana (Equivalent factor: 6.4ml/g)

About Quadron: Quadron, through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of products and services structured to address the complex needs and requirements of cannabis industry participants in Canada and the US. Quadron's principal focus is on the design and production of automated cannabis extraction and processing equipment, which it leases and/or sells to industry participants. In addition, the Company distributes ancillary products, such as customized dispensing devices (i.e. vaporizer pens) and branded consumption type products (i.e. capsules) along with a variety of packaging options to authorized cannabis industry participants (via Greenmantle). Quadron's subsidiary Cybernetic specializes in providing equipment automation services, control solutions and process manufacturing expertise to a variety of industry sectors.

