Quadron Welcomes Canada's New Legislation Framework on Legalization of Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") (CSE:QCC)(CSE:QCC.CN) welcomes the federal government's introduction of a regulatory framework to legalize the adult use of cannabis.

When implemented, an adult in Canada will be allowed to legally engage in the activity of purchasing fresh or dried cannabis, cannabis oils, plants and seeds for cultivation from either a provincially or territorially regulated retailer, or where this option is not available, directly from a federally licensed producer.

CEO of Quadron, Rosy Mondin commented, "We are pleased to see that the proposed legislation provides the creation of a viable inclusive industry through a licensing framework, one which is flexible to allow for a diversity of participants. These are exciting times, and the tabling of this draft legislation is a momentous step forward as Canada takes a global leadership role in cannabis law and policy."

Ms. Mondin, through her work as the Executive Director of the Cannabis Trade Alliance of Canada (CTAC), has been actively advocating for the inclusion of small to medium producers and processors, nursery production, wholesaling & independent retailers in the legalized framework. Ms. Mondin, in her role with CTAC, was invited to participate in the roundtable discussion with the Federal Legalization Task Force, and is proud to have CTAC cited in the Federal Task Force report at pages 97 & 99. This Task Force report, published in December 2016, provided the basis for many of the provisions reflected in the proposed Cannabis Act.

According to a Mackie Research Capital Corporation report, which assumes full legalization (medical and recreational), the growth of cannabis oil consumption in Canada is expected to grow from 284L* in 2015 to 562,613L by 2020 (198,000% growth) versus dried marijuana consumption of 6,388 Kg in 2015 to 110,034 Kg in 2020 (1,600% growth).

Quadron, being a leader of innovation, fabrication and automation of cannabis extraction and processing equipment and technology, is well positioned to capture this growing mega trend of consumer preference shifting from dried cannabis to extracted cannabis products.

* Equivalent amount (kg) of dried marijuana (Equivalent factor: 6.4ml/g)

About Quadron: Quadron, through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of products and services structured to address the complex needs and requirements of cannabis industry participants in Canada and the US. Quadron's principal focus is on the design and production of automated cannabis extraction and processing equipment, which it leases and/or sells to industry participants. In addition, the Company distributes ancillary products, such as customized dispensing devices (i.e. vaporizer pens) and branded consumption type products (i.e. capsules) along with a variety of packaging options to authorized cannabis industry participants (via Greenmantle). Quadron's subsidiary Cybernetic specializes in providing equipment automation services, control solutions and process manufacturing expertise to a variety of industry sectors.

For more information, visit: www.quadroncapital.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of QUADRON CAPITAL CORPORATION

Rosy Mondin, CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.