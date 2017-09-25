The Quality Show 2017 to Offer New Pre-Show Workshop and a Dozen Free Education Sessions

Register by September 29 for FREE Access to Exhibits and Education Sessions

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - The 2017 Quality Show, October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will feature the latest in quality manufacturing technology, products and education. Attendees will have access to free education sessions right on the Exhibit Hall floor where subject matter experts will educate on the industry trends, new technologies and provide insight into potential solutions during the Learning Theater Presentations.

"This 3-day event provides manufacturing professionals quality-focused education, networking with thousands of quality professionals and a resource-rich exhibit hall dedicated exclusively to quality technology, equipment and products," said Darrell Dal Pozzo, Group Publisher, Quality Magazine. "Our education program begins on Tuesday with a NEW half day pre-show workshop, presented by UL, on Managing Quality and Safety in Additive Manufacturing and is followed by two full days of stellar presentations."

On Wednesday at 9:00 am Matt Napoli, VP of In-Space Operations, Made in Space will discuss Manufacturing at 17,200 mph during his Keynote Presentation. The exhibit hall will open giving attendees access to the exhibitors displaying their state-of-the-art products and technology, and a full schedule of educational sessions in the Learning Theater, including:

10:30 am - Traits of Successful Quality Teams, presented by DISCUS Software Company (Webinar)

11:05 am - The Precision Path Consortium: Roadmap to the Future presented by Automated Precision Inc.

11:40 am - Wireless Gages Take Data Collection to New Levels, presented by Mahr (Webinar)

12:15 pm - Drive for Continuous Improvement, presented by PACCAR Engine Company

12:50 pm - Additive Manufacturing: Control the Process with Industry 4.0 Techniques, presented by Renishaw (Webinar)

1:25 pm - High Stake Quality, presented by Procyrion

2:00 pm - Quality Measurement Tools for Additive Manufacturing Applications, presented by Zeiss (Webinar)

2:35 pm - Shop Floor Adapted Gaging Solutions: The Practical and New Approach to Get Measurement Results Within Seconds, presented by Universal Punch Corp.

3:10 pm - Elevate Quality: Visibility, Insight, Action!, presented by BSI (Webinar)

3:45 pm - Metrology Education - a University Perspective, presented by UNC Charlotte

4:20 pm - Advantages of a Tree Structure FMEA: Agility, Scalability and Accelerated Quality Feedback, presented by Siemens PLM Software (Webinar)





Thursday's morning keynote beginning at 9:00 am will be delivered by Harry Moser, Founder and President, Reshoring Initiative® who will discuss Better Quality and Lower Cost via Reshoring. The following educational sessions will be offered on the show floor:

10:30 am - Layered Process Audit Programs: A Fast-Track Strategy for Cutting Quality Costs, presented by EASE, Inc.

11:05 am - The Coordinate Metrology Society and the Portable Measurement Profession, presented by ECM Global Measurement Services

11:40 am - Finding Hidden Value in your Measurement System, presented by PQ Systems

12:15 pm - STEM vs. Liberal Arts: Both are Necessary for Manufacturing Excellence, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, presented by Stephen Gould

12:50 pm - The Value of Professional Certifications, presented by ASQ Inspection Division

1:25 pm - CMS Certification Opportunities for Portable Measurement Professionals, presented by Brookhaven National Laboratory





For the full schedule and descriptions of the free educational conference sessions at this year's Quality Show, visit qualityshow.com. The interactive show floor will feature 140+ Exhibiting Companies, including, Platinum Sponsor Mahr; Silver Sponsor BSI; Bronze Sponsor InnovMetric and Collaborative Partners ASQ Inspection Division, CMSC and UL, to name a few. The exhibit hall will be open Tuesday, October 24 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm (with a Welcome Reception from 4-7 pm); Wednesday, October 25 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, and Thursday, October 26 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

The Quality Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.