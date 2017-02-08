Qualys Expands Global Cloud Platform with Three New Secure Operations Centers (SOCs)

New European Union, India and North America SOCs built recently in response to anticipated growth and compliance with new data regulations

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Qualys, Inc. ( NASDAQ : QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced the opening of three new Secure Operations Centers (SOCs) in the European Union (EU), India and North America. The addition of these new locations in Amsterdam, Pune, India and San Jose, Calif. marks a new milestone for Qualys' expanding global operations, which now includes six locations on three continents.

Organizations migrating services to the cloud must comply with new and changing global and regional regulations that impact where data resides. Qualys' expansion will provide its global base of customers worldwide with greater access to a broad suite of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, and enable customers to choose which region best suits their data governance needs. Each of these new SOCs adds the capacity to scan millions of IP addresses at once, significantly increasing Qualys' capabilities to support the largest organizations.

"This expansion of the Qualys Cloud Platform helps us better serve organizations across the globe and particularly within the EU and across Asia to compete in the new era of business, and increases our capacity to serve our North American customers," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc.

"I see Qualys' investment in an EU-based SOC as a means to maintain compliance," said Benoit Fuzeau, Chief Information Security Officer, Casden-Banque Populaire. "It is important to me as a CISO to set an example and be ready early for GDPR implementation, and important for the image of our organization to keep our security data within Europe."

"We are excited to see Qualys' expansion of its cloud-based security and compliance platform into India," said Rudra Murthy, Chief Information Security Officer at Digital India, Ministry of Home Affairs. "By deploying a local SOC in India, Qualys will enable government organizations to secure IT assets leveraging its cloud-based platform while meeting local data sovereignty regulations by keeping the data in India."

European Union

Amsterdam marks Qualys' second SOC in Europe and the opening of its first within the European Union. This location satisfies the EU directive requirements and will offer customers full geographic control of their security data. By offering cloud-based security hosted within the EU, Qualys supports customers who secure diverse global IT assets while complying with specific regional regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

India

Extending its global footprint to the world's most populous continent, Qualys' new SOC in Pune, India gives enterprises across Asia, Australia and the Middle East the ability to combine cost-effective asset discovery, network security, threat protection, compliance monitoring and web application security in one cloud-based platform.

"We are excited to see Qualys' expansion of their cloud security & compliance platform in India," said Lakshminarayanan Kaliyaperumal, associate vice president and head of information security engineering & incident management at Infosys. "With this move, it will enable organizations to meet their data sovereignty requirements of our country, thus by not compromising on the security needs."

North America

Qualys' third North American SOC increases its capacity to serve existing and additional customers, and support their efforts to further consolidate point security solutions in the cloud. This added capacity gives the Qualys Cloud Platform the ability to run up to 23 million simultaneous IP scans in the United States alone.

Global Cloud Infrastructure

With a global public cloud capacity to scan more than 30 million IPs at once, the Qualys Cloud Platform monitors 1 trillion security events and performs 3 billion IP scans or audits each year, all with Six Sigma scanning accuracy. In addition, Qualys supports dozens of leading global enterprises and Managed Service Providers with its Private Cloud Platforms.

