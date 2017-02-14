Qualys Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

New Qualys App for QRadar Security Intelligence Platform combines IT asset and vulnerability data with real-time analytics in a single dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - RSA Conference USA 2017, Booth #N3817 -- Qualys, Inc. ( NASDAQ : QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today launched a new Qualys App for IBM's QRadar Security Intelligence Platform that allows customers to visualize their network IT assets and vulnerabilities in real-time. Available today, the new Qualys App for QRadar helps teams produce continuous vulnerability and risk metrics from a data analytics perspective.

The new application is freely available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

Organizations securing global IT environments against a rapidly changing threat landscape require visibility into continuous risk metrics. Designed to help security teams identify where and when their organizations may be vulnerable to attack, this new Qualys App for QRadar builds real-time trending data and visualizations about key vulnerabilities into a single powerful dashboard.

Leveraging the Qualys API, customers using the app can automatically import IT asset and vulnerability data from the Qualys Cloud Platform into QRadar for better visualization and correlation with security incidents. All of this data can be viewed through customizable visualization widgets that leverage QRadar APIs to graph vulnerability severities and aging, or be searched within the QRadar app for the latest asset and vulnerability data. The app continues to automatically update QRadar with new data, giving users a single-pane view of vulnerability spikes and other trends over time across their elastic cloud, endpoints or on-premise global assets.

"Cloud computing is powering digital transformations for both global enterprises and those seeking to attack them," said Sumedh Thakar, Chief Product Officer, Qualys, Inc. "Through this integration with IBM QRadar, joint customers now have an improved visibility and analytics tool to help them identify risk metrics and take action against key threats."

Based on the Qualys Cloud Platform, The Qualys App for QRadar is designed to give customers critical insight into key vulnerability metrics such as their distribution of vulnerabilities, trending vulnerabilities, top 10 vulnerabilities and more. The Qualys app dashboard also features historical charts, and allows users to set alerts for vulnerability thresholds and spikes. Future versions of the app will include enhanced functionality such as prebuilt widgets for QRadar dashboards and the ability to perform searches directly within the app.

The Qualys App for QRadar is available now for download from the IBM Security App Exchange: https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/hub

