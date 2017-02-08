Qualys Takes No. 1 Position in Worldwide Vulnerability Assessment Market

Leading industry analyst firm reports Qualys' growth outpaced industry average

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Qualys, Inc. ( NASDAQ : QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by IDC as the market-share leader in the $1.6 billion Worldwide Vulnerability Assessment Market -- which is comprised of the Worldwide Device Vulnerability Assessment Market and Application Security Market segments (see IDC, Worldwide Security Vulnerability Management Market Shares 2015, Doc #US42068716, December 2016).

According to the report, Qualys achieved a 2015 market share of 8.9 percent, surpassing all competing security vendors. The report also shows Qualys' revenue in this category grew at a rate of 21.3 percent from 2014-2015, significantly outpacing the overall market growth rate of 16.9 percent.

In addition and according to the report, Qualys increased its market-leading position in the Worldwide Device Vulnerability Assessment Market segment to a 14.4 percent share, considerably exceeding that of its next closest competitor, as no other Device Vulnerability Assessment vendor earned a market share greater than 9 percent in 2015.

"Qualys continued to drive cloud environment security forward in 2015, extending its vulnerability management solution to one that uniquely provides cloud-based monitoring and threat detection over the entire enterprise -- regardless of the type or location of IT assets," said Robert Ayoub, Research Director for IDC's Security Products.

The report also notes the increasing importance of such products to provide customers with a consolidated and comprehensive breadth of coverage in one platform: "SVM solutions can simplify the complexity associated with managing multiple security solutions while at the same time increasing the automation, effectiveness and proactive nature of security. Vendors are growing the capabilities to provide comprehensive coverage within their security management offerings. The key to success in this space will be the ability to provide proactive security protection and the knowledge and intelligence to provide comprehensive security assessment data."

"We are delighted to see the increased adoption of our security and compliance cloud platform as underscored by this report from IDC, which also highlights the increasing value of providing a comprehensive security platform such as the Qualys Cloud Platform," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys. "Consolidating traditional enterprise security solutions is also becoming an important security element in the digital transformation that an increasing number of companies are embarking on."

The Qualys Cloud Platform combines IT asset inventory, vulnerability management, web application security and seven other critical IT security and compliance solutions in one cloud-based platform that enables organizations to reduce the number of security solutions needed to manage IT security and compliance across global IT assets. Its lightweight Cloud Agent technology integrates real-time visibility into the fabric of their hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. Cloud Agents install on assets in any major public cloud platform, on-premises or remote location, then deliver real-time IT security and compliance data to the Qualys Cloud Platform from anywhere online.

