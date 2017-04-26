Quantitative Immunohistochemistry for Development of Predictive Biomarkers in Oncology Clinical Trials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - In a special presentation, industry expert Dr. Belma Dogdas, Associate Principal Scientist from Merck, Inc. will discuss how in oncology studies, biomarkers have been effectively used to measure tumor progression and to evaluate efficacy of therapies. Increasingly they have been utilized to stratify different patient groups and to develop personalized therapeutic strategies. Towards this goal, immunohistochemistry (IHC) has been playing an increasing role to help understand the mechanism of action by measuring molecular targets for cancer types. Through quantitative analysis of IHC images, effective biomarkers can be predictors of disease prognosis and immune response of various immunotherapies.

There will be two live broadcasts on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 9am EDT (2pm BST/UK) and 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

Merck has developed and validated various IHC assays and quantitative analysis strategies for identifying and measuring presence of molecular targets for various cancer types using the Definiens platform. They have evaluated the specificity, sensitivity and reproducibility of the IHC assays and demonstrated that these can be used to support oncology clinical trials reliably to evaluate patient response. Development of such patient selection biomarkers is expected to accelerate enrollment and increase response rates, leading to more effective clinical trial designs.

To learn more about this event visit: Quantitative Immunohistochemistry for Development of Predictive Biomarkers in Oncology Clinical Trials

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136948/Images/small_logo-740736732461.jpg