Quantum Energy, Inc. Files S-1 Registration Statement

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Refinery and energy processing developer Quantum Energy, Inc. ( OTC PINK : QEGY) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a follow on public offering of its common stock in a Primary Offering as well as a Secondary Offering of existing security holders. The shares of common stock to be sold in the Primary Offering will be offered directly by the Company without the use of an underwriter.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Primary Offering to complete Phases I and II of the Stoughton, Saskatchewan refinery project through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dominion Energy Processing Group, Inc. www.dominionenergyca.com. Upon the S-1 becoming effective, the Company will become fully reporting and move from the pinksheets to a fully reporting status market.

A registration statement relating to the proposed follow on Primary public offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

About Quantum Energy, Inc.

QUANTUM ENERGY, INC. is a publicly traded, diversified holding company. Quantum places an emphasis in refinery development, land holdings, oil and gas exploration, drilling, well completion and fuel distribution primarily in the Bakken field www.quantum-e.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.