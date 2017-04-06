Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Collaboration with the Ecole de technologie superieure

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC") (TSX VENTURE:QNC) is pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement with the École de technologie supérieure ("ÉTS") effective April 6, 2016 to collaborate on certain aspects of QNC's technology in order to maximise its overall potentiality. The first phase of this collaboration, which is being undertaken immediately, will mainly focus on facilitating the integration in vertical market of the QNC technology and to facilitate the migration of our technology in potential client equipment.

Jean-Charles Phaneuf, President and CEO of QNC, comments: ''We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Ghyslain Gagnon and his team from the École de technologie supérieure, a best of class engineering university, well known to maximise the potential of technology by practical implementation. By combining the powerful technology developed by Dr. Bertrand Reulet of the University of Sherbrooke and the knowhow of ÉTS, we are confident that we are solidifying our approach towards our market in an uprising industry."

Professor Ghyslain Gagnon comments: 'We believe that QNC's invention has the potential to provide speed, scalability and secure quantum encryption at a fraction of the price of existing technologies. We are excited to be part of this endeavour and to bring this novel technology to the market."

ÉTS is one of the 10 components of the Université du Québec network and specializes in application engineering and technology. Its activities are geared toward co-operative education, with a particular focus on developing new technologies and transferring them to companies. It has a unique partnership with the business community and industry. More information: www.etsmtl.ca.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC, a publicly traded company (TSX VENTURE:QNC), is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of QNC. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes without limitation, progress in development of products, potential of the products, and planned development programs. The reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information included in this press release given that (i) actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and (ii) certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information could prove to be inaccurate. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and QNC assumes no obligation to revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise, except in accordance with law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To receive QNC press releases by email, send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com and specify "QNC press releases" on the subject line. To unsubscribe QNC press releases, please send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com.