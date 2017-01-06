Quantum Numbers Corp. Unaware of Any Material Change

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - At the request of IIROC, Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSX VENTURE:QNC) (the "Corporation") wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.