Quark Launches Buy QuarkXPress 2016, Get QuarkXPress 2017 Program

QuarkXPress 2017 is Coming Soon -- Designers Can Take Advantage of Special Offers Now

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Quark introduced today QuarkXPress 2017, the new version of Quark's graphic design and page layout software. With the upcoming release, designers will benefit from an extensive array of new features and enhancements across print and digital publishing, typography, image editing, illustration tools, and more. While QuarkXPress 2017 will officially become available in the second quarter of this year, designers can pre-order now to take advantage of valuable deals.

Buy QuarkXPress 2016, Get QuarkXPress 2017 Free

From March 1 until QuarkXPress 2017 becomes available, designers who purchase QuarkXPress 2016 will get QuarkXPress 2017 free. This special offer is available on the purchase of new licenses as well as upgrades to QuarkXPress 2016 from versions 3 through 2015. Upgrades to QuarkXPress 2016 from versions 3-10 are $349 and upgrades to QuarkXPress 2016 from version 2015 are $179. A new full QuarkXPress 2016 license is $849. Educational licenses are excluded from this offer.

Users who are already on QuarkXPress 2016 can pre-order QuarkXPress 2017 for just $179.

To pre-order QuarkXPress 2017 or to upgrade to QuarkXPress 2016 to get QuarkXPress 2017 free, please visit the Quark Store, contact the Quark Telesales Team, or work with an Authorized Reseller.

To read the full terms and conditions and to read the FAQ please visit www.quark.com/2017.

What's New in QuarkXPress 2017

QuarkXPress 2017 raises the bar for design and productivity. With non-destructive graphics and image editing directly within the layout, designers no longer have to choose between efficiency and output quality. Create responsive HTML5 Publications as well as "unlimited"* single iOS apps and more. For a complete list of all new features, please visit www.quark.com/2017.

Need a Few More Reasons?

QuarkXPress is used by hundreds of thousands of designers around the world for a reason!

QuarkXPress is the one-stop-solution for daily design and layout that does not require switching to other tools.

QuarkXPress brings designers' ideas to life with simplicity and automation.

QuarkXPress has always provided powerful typographic tools such as the still unmatched ability to apply horizontal AND vertical kerning as well as editing kerning pairs.

QuarkXPress already provides Bezier editing so designers can remain in one application for page layout and vector drawing.

QuarkXPress is optimized to export high-quality output to a variety of print and digital output formats such as certified PDF/X4, ePUB3 (eBooks), HTML5 Publications (flipbooks) and even mobile apps (AppStudio).

QuarkXPress is sold as a perpetual license, meaning users will always own their software.

About QuarkXPress

QuarkXPress is graphic design and page layout software used by hundreds of thousands of users around the world who value quality and performance in their daily production of print and digital products. Built on a 64-bit architecture with uniquely innovative features, QuarkXPress has surpassed the competition as the most modern and efficient design software on the market today. Learn more about QuarkXPress 2017, the next new version of QuarkXPress: www.quark.com/2017.

Quark, QuarkXPress, and the Quark logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quark Software Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries.

*The app creation functionality is subject to certain restrictions. Please see the QuarkXPress End User License Agreement for full details.