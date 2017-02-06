Qubole Announces General Availability of Big Data Service on the Oracle Cloud

Native integration with the Oracle Cloud Platform offers market leading performance

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Qubole, the big data-as-a-service company and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, today announced the general availability of its Qubole Data Service (QDS) on the Oracle Cloud. The Qubole Data Service leverages high-performance bare metal on Oracle Cloud to provide customers with fast access to analytics that guide business decisions.

"Cloud is rapidly becoming the dominant deployment option for big data because it provides unmatched agility, time to market and cost efficiency," said Ashish Thusoo, CEO of Qubole. "Oracle is setting a new standard for price-performance in the cloud which makes it a perfect fit for Qubole."

Qubole Data Service provides an enterprise-grade turnkey data platform for all types of big data workloads, leveraging open source processing engines such as Spark, Hadoop and Hive with auto-scaling capabilities built-in to optimize for performance and cost in real-time. Combined with Oracle's fast NVMe SSD storage and its flat, efficient network architecture, QDS can deliver a high-performance big data solution, while decreasing time to implementation.

The Qubole Data Service native integration with Oracle Cloud allows users to combine any data from Oracle databases, object storage data lakes, and applications with data from third party sources for faster insights. Leveraging the Oracle Cloud object storage architecture for separating compute and data lake operations, and Qubole's built-in connectors, customers gain flexibility, while keeping costs low.

"The Oracle Cloud Platform fundamentally re-imagines what a modern, high performance cloud should be for modern big data workloads," said Deepak Patil, Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Platform. "Working with Qubole means we can deliver a powerful big data service that helps our customers get the most from their data, and the most from our cloud."

Starting today, users can sign up for Qubole service in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and begin running big data workloads immediately.

Qubole and Oracle will be demoing QDS on the Oracle Cloud at Spark Summit East in Boston, Feb. 7-9, 2017 -- Booth 109.

To learn more about the Qubole Data Service on Oracle Cloud Platform, please visit:

OTN blog post on Qubole - http://qubole.bmcs.io

Oracle Bare Metal Cloud Services - https://cloud.oracle.com/bare-metal

Qubole Data Service on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace - http://qubole.oraclebmcs.com

About Qubole

Qubole is a big data-as-a-service company that provides a fast, easy and reliable path to turn big data into valuable business insights. Qubole's cloud-based platform addresses the challenges of processing huge volumes of structured and unstructured data. It uses clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Platform to help enterprises extract value out of their big data while enabling their operations teams to be nimble and adaptive to their users' needs. Qubole achieves this through features such as auto-scaled big data clusters and integrated toolsets for data analysts, developers and business users. With more than 500+ PB of data processed every month across its customer base, Qubole's platform makes enterprises agile with big data.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program -- an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates.