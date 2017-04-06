Quebec Bourse plans to be an active participant in the consultation on reducing the regulatory burden for reporting issuers initiated by the CSA

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Québec Bourse Inc. welcomes the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) announcement of a public consultation aiming at reducing the regulatory burden for public companies without compromising investor protection or the efficiency of the capital markets. The initiative of the CSA corresponds directly with the mission and objectives of Québec Bourse. The consultation will provide a unique opportunity for public companies and the members of the industry ecosystem to express themselves on crucial matters affecting them.

The results of a survey conducted by CROP on behalf of Québec Bourse during the fall of 2015 confirmed that the regulatory burden and the high resulting compliance costs are major irritants for public companies and those wanting to become public. "We congratulate the AMF and the other Canadian Securities Authorities for initiating a reflection on this matter. The current situation is at a crucial point and the timing could not have been more opportune", said Louis Doyle, Executive Director of Québec Bourse.

"Québec Bourse will be actively involved in this consultation period and will ensure that the view point of Québec public companies is heard and understood," concluded Louis Doyle.

About Québec Bourse:

Québec Bourse Inc. is an association grouping Québec public companies and other stakeholders forming the public market ecosystem. Founded officially in 2016, Québec Bourse counts 95 members. Established as the voice of Québec's public companies and their key representative in dealing with regulatory and government authorities, Québec Bourse also aims among other things, to increase members' visibility, to foster collaboration, networking and exchange of best practices among members.