Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada unveils the names of the financial executives shortlisted for the competition

Finalists in the 2017 Aces of Finance competition announced

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - The Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada, an all-industry professional association for senior financial executives, is proud to announce the names of the nine financial executive finalists in the 2017 Aces of Finance competition, now in its 7th year. Competing for recognition in the categories of Financial executive of a large corporation, Financial executive of a small or medium-sized enterprise and Emerging financial executive, the finalists are assessed by an independent jury who selects the winners following an interview with each candidate. The winners will be revealed at a gala evening on May 10 at Le Parquet in Centre CDP Capital.

From among all the candidates, the organizing committee selected nine finalists working in various sectors:

"Financial executive of a large corporation" category

Lise Croteau , FCPA, FCA, ASC, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer,

Hydro-Québec

, FCPA, FCA, ASC, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Hydro-Québec Richard Nadeau , MBA, ICD.D, Chief Financial Officer, Réseau Sélection

, MBA, ICD.D, Chief Financial Officer, Réseau Sélection Jean-François Neault, CPA, CMA, MBA, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Colabor Group Inc.

"Financial executive of a small or medium-sized enterprise" category

Jean-François Lorrain , CPA, CA, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Attraction Média Inc.

, CPA, CA, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Attraction Média Inc. Richard Perron , MSc, MBA, CPA (IL & DE), Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc.

, MSc, MBA, CPA (IL & DE), Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc. Mario Trahan, CPA, CMA, Chief Financial Officer, NAPEC Inc.

"Emerging financial executive" category

Eric Bouchard , CPA (DE), CFA, MBA, CPA, CA, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Atrium Innovations

, CPA (DE), CFA, MBA, CPA, CA, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Atrium Innovations Mélissa Gilbert , ASC, CPA, CA, Vice-President Finance and Information Technology, Norda Stelo

, ASC, CPA, CA, Vice-President Finance and Information Technology, Norda Stelo Marrouane Nabih, CPA, CMA, Vice-President Finance, Operations, Cascades Inc.

Presided over by honorary chair Ms. Monique F. Leroux, President of the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA), Chair of the Board of Investissement Québec and Chair of the Quebec Government's Economic and Innovation Advisory Council, the competition was open to all chief financial officers, vice-presidents of finance and senior financial executives across Quebec. This prestigious competition aims to recognize the professional achievements and community engagement of outstanding financial executives. It also underlines the vital role they play within their organization and their strategic contribution to its success.

"Quebec organizations endorse our competition because it's a unique opportunity to highlight the exceptional work of their financial executives," said Mr. Louis Marcotte, Chair of the Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada. "The gala evening in May is all about honouring these outstanding professionals in front of their peers and the business community," said Mr. Marcotte.

2017 Homage Award

Since 2012, the Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada has been presenting its Aces of Finance Homage Award to a financial executive who has demonstrated excellence throughout his or her career. The 2017 recipient of this prestigious award is Mr. Patrick Pichette, outgoing Chief Financial Officer at Google. A globetrotter and environmentalist, Mr. Pichette recently retired from Google, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer from 2008 to 2015. He remains an advisor to senior management at Google and sits on the boards of Bombardier and the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, as well as serving start-ups such as Zoona, OKHi and Boosted Boards in an advisory capacity.

A special evening, not to be missed

Again this year, the Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada is planning a memorable gala evening. The entire financial and business community is invited to come support the finalists and be present when the names of the winners of the 2017 Aces of Finance competition are announced on May 10 at the magnificent Le Parquet in Centre CDP Capital, in Montreal. Reserve your table for this major annual event. For more information regarding the gala evening and to reserve seats, visit the Quebec Chapter's page at the FEI Canada website: https://www.feicanada.org/events - 2332/QUE_EVENT_05/17.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) or Dirigeants financiers internationaux du Canada (DFI Canada) is the all-industry professional association for senior financial executives. With 11 chapters across Canada, FEI Canada provides professional development, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members.

The Quebec Chapter currently has nearly 200 members. The association membership, which includes Chief Financial Officers, Audit Committee Directors and senior executives in the Finance, Controller, Treasury and Taxation functions, represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. Further information can be found at www.feicanada.org/quebec.