Quebec City Theatre Gets a Makeover

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), today announced funding of $1,372,700 for Théâtre Périscope to support its efforts to bring its facilities up to standard. Minister Duclos made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to renovate and reconfigure its performance spaces in order to improve its operations.

Quotes

"The major renovations that Théâtre Périscope is undergoing will make it possible to create safe, modern, multi-use theatre facilities. The Government of Canada is proud to support this renovation project, which is sure to enhance the experiences of Québec City's creators, artists and theatregoers."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For over 30 years, Théâtre Périscope has supported the creative endeavours of Québec City-based theatre companies. It provides these companies with rehearsal spaces, presents their productions and promotes them by working to build audiences. Our government is thrilled to help Théâtre Périscope pursue its mission in the best possible conditions."

-The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec)

« Le Périscope occupe une place névralgique dans la création théâtrale de la ville et de la province de Québec. Pour demeurer un théâtre d'avant-garde et continuer d'offrir des services de qualité aux compagnies de théâtre professionnelles, le Périscope a aujourd'hui la chance de pouvoir compter sur le soutien de Patrimoine canadien pour entreprendre des travaux majeurs de mises aux normes du bâtiment. Ces travaux, essentiels pour le Périscope, contribueront non seulement à la pérennité du bâtiment, mais également à la réalisation de sa mission. »

"The Périscope has a key place when it comes to theatrical creation in Québec City and the province. To remain a cutting-edge theatre and to keep offering quality services to professional theatre companies, the Périscope is fortunate today to be able to count on the support of Canadian Heritage in carrying out major renovations to the building. This work, which is essential to the Périscope, will not only contribute to the building's sustainability, but also in the achievement of its mission."

-Marie-Ève Dumont, General Manager of Théâtre Périscope

Quick Facts

Théâtre Périscope, founded in 1985, is a performance space that specializes in original theatre productions. Located in the heart of the borough of La Cité-Limoilou, it offers a variety of professional works presented by emerging and recognized companies from Quebec and beyond.

The renovations will include repairing and installing ventilation, heating, plumbing and fire prevention systems. These changes will ensure the safety, cleanliness and energy efficiency of the building.

The building's exterior and structure will also be renovated. Improvements to the soundproofing of theatre spaces will allow Théâtre Périscope to present two performances simultaneously.

This upgrade will improve the general functioning of the theatre. Theatregoers will enjoy enhanced programming and a more comfortable environment, while creators will benefit from modernized rehearsal and performance spaces.

