Quebec City welcomes the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals for the first time

Government of Canada supports the hosting of the Quebec FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals 2017 on the historic Plains of Abraham from March 17 to 19

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage

Major sporting meets allow us to enjoy the performance of top athletes on Canadian soil. That is why the Government of Canada invests in major events that promote an active lifestyle and generate significant economic and media benefits for Canada.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, announced that a total of $425,000 dollars in financial assistance has been granted for the Quebec FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals 2017.

CED is investing $225,000, in the form of a non-repayable contribution to the Quebec Snow Sports Event, under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The funding will be used to broadcast the competitions nationally and internationally, along with tourism vignettes that will showcase the sports event and Québec City's winter attractions abroad. The financial assistance will also be used to conduct an economic benefit study.

Sport Canada granted $200,000 to Cross Country Canada to host the 2017 FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals in Québec City. This funding, provided through the Hosting Program, will make it possible for 20 carded and 10 non-carded Canadian athletes to compete in this international event.

Quotes

"It is through sporting meets of this type that we can make Canada a top-flight sports and tourist destination, as well as generate significant benefits for Canada. By supporting activities like the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals, we are showing our commitment to promoting the tourism industry and the appeal of the cities that host such international events."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Like many Canadians, I am eager to see our athletes perform at the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals in Quebec City next week. This competition on Canadian soil will make it possible for our athletes to go up against the best in the world in the presence of their biggest fans. These athletes work relentlessly, with absolute passion and unwavering determination, driven by a love of cross-country skiing. Please join me in wishing the best of luck to all participants!"

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

