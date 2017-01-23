Queen Charlotte Lodge Ltd. on Haida Gwaii Found Guilty of Fisheries Act Violations - Fined Total of $35,000

January 23, 2017 13:00 ET
MASSET, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - On December 14, 2016, in Masset Provincial Court, lawyers on behalf of Queen Charlotte Lodge Ltd. fishing resort pleaded guilty to six violations of the Fisheries Act. The Honourable Judge Dwight Stewart ordered the defendant to pay a total fine of $35,000 ($500 for each count for a total of $3,000 and an additional $32,000 fine) for illegal fishing activities.
The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities. As part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's work to end illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.
