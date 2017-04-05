Quest Data Protection and KACE Business Gains Momentum as Customers Seek Modern Solutions for Hybrid Virtual Infrastructure Management and Endpoint Security

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) -

Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced strong industry momentum for its Data Protection and KACE business (DP | KACE). The company unveiled a new solution, Quest VROOM, which combines the business's market-leading virtualization management and data protection software to empower IT and virtual administrators to proactively manage, monitor and protect data and applications across multi-hypervisor and hybrid virtual infrastructures.

The new solution headlines a period of strong momentum for the Quest DP | KACE business. Validating the success of its data protection business and its renewed focus on the channel, Quest has seen a 23% year-over-year growth in global channel bookings for its data protection solutions. Additionally, as customers increasingly move workloads to the cloud, the business has seen 179% growth in Azure usage for its Rapid Recovery data protection solution in the past six months.

Reinforcing the value of the Quest KACE solutions, more than seven million endpoints globally are now secured by Quest KACE products. Approximately 2.3 million endpoints have been configured for OS deployment using the KACE Systems Deployment Appliance, in the process assisting organizations with OS migrations and updates to corporate images and saving untold time for administrators. Likewise, KACE customers have created more than 33 million Service Desk tickets using the KACE Systems Management Appliance, in the process helping organizations streamline IT asset management, secure network-connected devices, and service end-user systems more efficiently.

Together, these data points verify the value the Quest DP | KACE business delivers in helping customers better manage and protect their evolving hybrid IT environments.

"As organizations deal with an increasingly complex mix of physical, virtual and cloud-based systems, the need to better manage, monitor, and protect from the data center all the way to the endpoint is paramount," said Matt Vitale, Vice President of North American Sales, Data Protection and KACE. "Our robust portfolio of virtualization management, data protection and endpoint security solutions coupled with our commitment to our channel ecosystem ensures we are well positioned for success."

Supercharging Virtualization Management with Quest VROOM

Despite the growing complexity of today's virtual environments, expectations are greater than ever for IT and virtual machine (VM) administrators to deliver high-performance applications with zero downtime, while also keeping expenses at a minimum. Quest VROOM addresses the increasing need for a solution that helps Hyper-V, VMware and cloud IT (Azure and AWS) admins meet these expectations by maximizing resources to accelerate the performance of an entire virtual infrastructure and optimize the application experience for end users, while proactively controlling license and hardware costs.

Key features and capabilities of Quest VROOM include:

Improve user experience with end-to-end everything. Gain complete, uninterrupted visibility into VMware and Hyper-V environments with monitoring and management across the entire virtualization infrastructure stack. Organizations can protect and recover full systems, applications and data across physical, virtual and cloud deployments.





Gain complete, uninterrupted visibility into VMware and Hyper-V environments with monitoring and management across the entire virtualization infrastructure stack. Organizations can protect and recover full systems, applications and data across physical, virtual and cloud deployments. Cut costs with capacity and resource management. Easily monitor and assess current workload capacity, identify shortfalls, analyze alternative scenarios, and plan for data center growth or additional virtualized workloads. Safely deploy additional virtual machines (VMs) by identifying available slots. Forecast exhaustion of resources in VMs and estimate purchasing requirements by modelling hardware changes.





Easily monitor and assess current workload capacity, identify shortfalls, analyze alternative scenarios, and plan for data center growth or additional virtualized workloads. Safely deploy additional virtual machines (VMs) by identifying available slots. Forecast exhaustion of resources in VMs and estimate purchasing requirements by modelling hardware changes. Reduce risk with near-zero Recovery Time Objectives and aggressive Recovery Point Objectives. Achieve easy, scalable protection for growing virtual environments by protecting VMware and Hyper-V VMs without disrupting applications and users. The "Rapid Snap for Virtual and Applications" feature allows administrators to take incremental-forever snapshots that capture an entire application and its relevant state, as often as every five minutes, for complete application and system recovery with near-zero RTOs and aggressive RPOs.





Strong Commitment to Channel

The Quest DP | KACE business has seen a 23% year-over-year growth in channel bookings for its data protection solutions. Channel partners are, and will continue to play, a crucial role in helping the data protection and KACE business quickly deliver solutions to market that will help IT and VM administrators manage their growing hybrid infrastructures. The Quest Partner Circle program is a flexible, multi-level program that enables partners to drive profitability and increase capability, all while keeping it simple to do business together.

Pricing and Availability

Quest VROOM is available now for trial through Quest and select partners. For more information, go to: www.quest.com/products/quest-vroom

To learn more about Quest Data Protection solutions, visit: www.quest.com/solutions/data-protection/

To learn more about Quest KACE solutions, visit: www.quest.com/solutions/endpoint-systems-management





