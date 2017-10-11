Quest Launches New Cloud Platform to Easily Manage Backup & Recovery Environment

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) -

Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced the new Quest Data Protection Portal -- an intuitive, cloud-based management console that provides end-to-end visibility for an entire data protection environment. The first release of the new portal is an extension of Quest's award-winning Rapid Recovery solution. The portal addresses a growing demand among Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers for a single pane of glass view into managing and monitoring growing data protection environments from anywhere at any time. Over time, the Quest Data Protection Portal will encompass all of the business's data protection solutions, giving customers complete visibility and management of backup and recovery needs of business applications across hybrid virtual infrastructures.

To stay competitive and successful, companies cannot afford a minute of downtime. Though an effective backup and recovery solution remains critical to ensuring business continuity, as organizations are tasked with protecting increasingly complex and heterogeneous environments spanning physical, virtual and cloud-based systems, data protection management has become a mounting challenge for enterprises and MSPs alike.

The Quest Data Protection Portal is cloud-based and extends the capabilities of Quest Rapid Recovery by giving enterprises a single management console to easily monitor and manage their entire data protection environment. With the portal, MSPs gain a single point of entry to easily manage backup and recovery across multiple customers, use cases and deployment locations -- all through a single interface. Key features and functionalities of the Quest Data Protection portal include:

"At Quest, we pride ourselves on delivering the software tools, both on premises and in the cloud, that address our customers' toughest technology challenges," said Ronnie Wilson, President and GM, Quest DP | KACE. "With the new Data Protection Portal, we're giving MSPs and enterprise customers a simple, single-pane-of-glass data protection management console so they can monitor and protect an increasingly complex backup and recovery environment, and react quickly in the event of a disaster."

"As an early adopter of the Data Protection Portal, our experience since implementation has been extremely favorable," said Rigo Verastica, Server Administrator, Digital I/O, LLC. "The portal is an impressive tool that facilitates managing and monitoring the health of our entire backup universe. Technical support during the process has been world-class."

Pricing and Availability

The Quest Data Protection Portal is available today and at no extra cost to existing Rapid Recovery deployments. Go here to learn more.

About Quest Software

Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For more information, visit www.quest.com.