Quest Resource Expands Service Offerings With Comprehensive Construction and Demolition Recycling Services

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced today that it has launched a new suite of service offerings for the construction and demolition (C&D) industry. Quest's new job site recycling and general requirement services combined with existing LEED® project management and certification offerings provide a robust program at every stage of the construction process.

The U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce recently announced that private and public construction spending reached $1.18 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, the highest level since April 2006. The increase in spending correlates with an increase in demand for project services and site waste management. Construction companies with multiple high-value construction projects are often seeking to minimize risk and cost, increase insight and control, and address environmental goals of clients. Quest believes its new suite of construction site services can well serve such clients and their goals.

Quest believes it is well positioned to capture a significant market share due to its unique national footprint, experience, and cloud based service and reporting platform. Quest's new service offerings are designed to enable clients in this sector to control cost, access waste disposal alternatives, streamline logistics, and increase efficiencies across a regional or national footprint.

"We have received numerous requests for services in the construction and demolition marketplace," said Quest Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch. "As a solution provider, we saw the need for a more streamlined process for construction project managers juggling multiple vendors to manage a variety of waste streams and other services on each job site. We are confident that our solutions will free up a considerable amount of time for managers on the job site."

Mr. Hatch continued, "Quest's national footprint, waste minimization expertise, and business intelligence platform bring visibility to waste and recycling spends as well as landfill diversion results across a myriad of job sites. We help construction site managers and construction executives make impactful, data-based business decisions."

By providing a single source for job site and green building needs, Quest allows construction managers to focus on their building project goals, while Quest receives incoming requests, schedules and manages services, and provides LEED credit tracking and sustainability reporting.

Quest's construction offerings include general requirement services such as temporary offices, storage containers, toilets and hand washing stations, holding tanks, water tanks and dumpsters. C&D waste and recycling services include solutions for materials such as wood, concrete, roofing, drywall, metal, plastic and blast media recycling as well as hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also operates environmentally based social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions necessary to empower consumers and consumer product companies to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. Quest's directory of local recycling and proper disposal options empowers consumers directly and enables consumer product companies to empower their customers by giving them the guidance necessary for the proper recycling or disposal of a wide range of household products and materials, including the "why, where, and how" of recycling.

