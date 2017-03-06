Quest Resource Holding Corporation's CEO to Present at the 29th Annual Roth Conference

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, will present at the 29th Roth Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California. Mr. Hatch is scheduled to present on Monday, March 13th at 8:00 am Pacific time.

A copy of the company's presentation, which may include forward looking information, will be available on the Quest Resource webpage and will also be archived and accessible on the website for at least 90 days following the conference.

Investors attending the conference who would like to meet Mr. Hatch and Chief Financial Officer, Laurie Latham, or learn more about Quest should contact their ROTH Capital Partners representative or Liviakis Financial Communications­­­ at 415-389-4670.

The ROTH Annual Conference brings together executives from more than 500 public and private companies and approximately 4,000 investors. The event provides attendees with investment ideas across a variety of sectors, including Business Services, Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar, Consumer, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Mining, and Technology Internet & Media.

"The Roth conference's focus on emerging growth companies is a perfect fit for Quest," said Mr. Hatch. "We have expanded our business to include integrated sustainability programs in the manufacturing sector and added exciting capability in the construction services market," said Mr. Hatch.

For more information about the 29th Annual Roth Conference or to schedule a meeting with Quest, register for the event, please visit the conference webpage.

For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.QRHC.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also operates environmentally based social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions necessary to empower consumers and consumer product companies to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. Quest's directory of local recycling and proper disposal options empowers consumers directly and enables consumer product companies to empower their customers by giving them the guidance necessary for the proper recycling or disposal of a wide range of household products and materials, including the "why, where, and how" of recycling.

