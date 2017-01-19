Quest Resource to Present at Noble Small Cap and Emerging Growth Investor Conference

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, will present at the NobleCon13 -- Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Mr. Hatch is scheduled to present Tuesday, January 31 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A webcast of the company's presentation will be available January 31 on the Quest Resource webpage. The webcast and presentation, which may include forward looking information, will also be archived and accessible on the website for at least 90 days following the conference.

Investors attending the conference who would like to meet Mr. Hatch and Chief Financial Officer, Laurie Latham, or learn more about Quest should contact their Noble Capital Markets representative or John Liviakis Investor Relations at 415-389-4670­­­.

NobleCON13 annual small cap and emerging growth investor conference is dedicated to providing a forum where private and publicly traded emerging growth companies with less than $2 billion in market capitalization can network with the investment community, fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities.

"The Nobel conference's focus on emerging growth companies is a perfect fit for Quest," said Mr. Hatch. "Last year we experienced strong growth, added new lines of business, including integrated sustainability programs in the manufacturing sector, and brought in $50 million in potential additional annualized revenue," said Mr. Hatch. "We expect to continue to grow and expand our business year over year and feel we have the executive team in place to drive success."

In connection with our growth strategy, we recently added David Sweitzer to our executive management team. Mr. Sweitzer was appointed October 3, 2016 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Sweitzer's focus is on executing the company's strategy, streamlining operations to increase efficiencies, maximizing margin, and developing an operation that is both flexible and highly scalable. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Sweitzer, he was granted employment inducement options to purchase 62,500 shares of Quest common stock, which will vest annually over a period of five years. The options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of our common stock on October 3, 2016. For each of fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, Mr. Sweitzer will receive a grant of options to purchase 10,500 shares of our common stock, which will vest yearly over a period of five years from the date of grant and have an exercise price equal to the closing price of our common stock on the date of grant.

