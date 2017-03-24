Quest Resources to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 31, 2017

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ : QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental resource management, announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, on Friday, March 31, 2017, before the open of market trading.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 11:00am ET, to review the company's financial results and business outlook.

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial (877) 545-1402 within the U.S. or (719) 325-4785 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest Resources website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast will be archived on the Quest Resources investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling (844) 512-2921 within the U.S. and (412) 317-6671 from abroad. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, March 31, 2017, and continuing through 11:59 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 14, 2017. The replay passcode is 7127367.

For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.QRHC.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with a nationwide, single source solution for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and disposal services include customer-specific programs for the management, collection, processing, and accounting for waste streams and recyclables. Quest operates environmentally focused online platforms that contain information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of our services and provides actionable data to improve business operations.