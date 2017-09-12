Quest Solution to Provide Hardware and Essential Data to Fortune 500 Provider of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies

Quest to provide essential captured data for efficiency improvement

EUGENE, OR--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Quest Solution, Inc., ( OTCQB : QUES) a specialty systems integrator that offers field and supply chain mobility solutions, has reached a three-year supply agreement with a US-based multibillion dollar corporation for the supply of mobile equipment enabling more efficient supply chain and inventory management.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO stated, "This opportunity to work with a large, well known healthcare provider is a major win for Quest Solution. We look forward to providing valuable hardware and data solutions to assist in improving the efficiency of complex supply chain and logistic operations."

Beginning in Q4 of 2017, Quest Solution will provide hardware solutions, project management, and other services for the customer. The first stage of the project is expected to be completed within 12 months of the start date with a total expected value of over $4M. Quest Solution has vast experience providing companies with hardware, software, and services to manage complex supply chain needs.

The customer delivers pharmaceutical and medical products and business services to tens of thousands customers across North America and internationally.

"This is a vote of confidence from a well-regarded Fortune 500 Company operating a complex supply chain with solutions expected to perform with zero faults. We are excited that Quest Solution has been selected to assist with their technology upgrade and data collection," said Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO at Quest Solution.

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company's ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company's ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.