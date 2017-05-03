Quest Solution and TrackX Implement Asset Tracking and Management Solution for Leading Online Used Car Retailer

EUGENE, OR--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Quest Solution, Inc. ( OTCQB : QUES), a specialty systems integrator that offers field and supply chain mobility solutions, has worked with TrackX Holdings, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ( OTC PINK : TKXHF) ("TrackX") to roll-out Phase 1 of an RFID asset tracking and management solution for a leading online used car retailer. This integrated solution, with an estimated value of $5M, is responsible for tracking and managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles throughout all of the customer's U.S. locations. The solution integrates predictive analytics and workflow processing to efficiently manage their automotive inventory.

Quest Solution's pivotal role in Phase 1 of a multi-phased project supported TrackX's delivery of its Global Asset Management for Enterprise (GAME) solution to this rapidly growing customer. In addition to providing business needs analysis, hardware selection, staging, kitting, integration and training of both mobile and stationary devices, Quest also engaged with TrackX to contribute professional services and project management in support of an aggressive implementation schedule.

The hardware needed for this tracking solution included Zebra Technologies handhelds and printers, Cradlepoint routers, JLT tablets, and Impinj RFID readers and antennas. With a focus on the design, deployment, and support of fully integrated mobile solutions, Quest harnesses decades of experience to integrate these solutions with auto-ID technologies like RFID, GPS, and sensors.

The partnership between TrackX and Quest has united decades of knowledge and experience, allowing both companies to deliver enterprise scalable and industry-leading asset tracking and inventory management solutions. TrackX's GAME platform provides extensive analytics on vehicle processing, service quality, and logistics efficiencies. The end result of this tracking and management solution is increased efficiency, accountability, inventory accuracy and a higher-quality customer experience.

"The combination of TrackX's GAME platform and our professional services and hardware offerings is already proving to be extremely valuable for this customer," said Shai Lustgarten, CEO at Quest Solution. "We are very enthused about our partnership with TrackX and, given our extensive customer base, we believe that this implementation is representative of the value that many of Quest customers can benefit from. We look forward to continuing to benefit similar businesses through our relationship with TrackX."

Tim Harvie, President and CEO of TrackX, said, "Our customer's commitment to expand upon the use of the TrackX solution across both additional locations and business processes is a testament to the combined efforts of Quest Solution and TrackX. Quest not only has the experience and expertise, but also the geographical coverage to support the delivery of TrackX solutions nationwide. We value Quest as a key partner to enable deployment of our GAME platform, a key pillar in solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and enterprise digital transformation."

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for the Enterprise (GAME) enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company's ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company's ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.